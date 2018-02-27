CRICKET: Cahill's rapid rise confirms country pathway

RISING STAR: Aidan Cahill bowling for NSW Green at the School Sports Association Under 15 National Cricket Championships at the Sunshine Coast.

CRICKET: Aidan Cahill craves a professional team environment. Above all else, the former Westlawn junior has a desire to play cricket at the highest level possible.

His hunger received a massive boost earlier this month when he represented NSW Green at the School Sports Association Under 15 National Cricket Championships at the Sunshine Coast.

The tournament was overseen by Cricket Australia national talent manager Greg Chappell with the likes of current professionals Ben Rohrer (NSW) and Xavier Doherty (Tasmania) as mentors.

"It was so great,” Aidan said. "Everything we did was so organised. Great coaches, and good people. From the food at lunch to the medical staff, everything was professional.”

The standard on the field was equally high. A genuine all-rounder at club level, Aidan was selected as an opening bowler for the event, batting down the order below some of the brightest upcoming talents in the country including Penrith's Ryley Smith, who topped the charts with 304 runs at an average of 76.

"Our team had a very good top order and batted all the way through the line-up,” Aidan said.

"(As a specialist bowler) you want to perform with your bowling and if you get a chance to bat you've got no pressure on you.”

Aidan's highlight came in the opening match when he took 4 for 18 off 6 overs against Western Australia. His side went through the tournament undefeated until an untimely loss to eventual champions Victoria in the semi-finals, before defeating South Australia in the playoff match to finish third overall.

Aidan initially gained selection for the NSW Combined Independent Schools team while still a student at Clarence Valley Anglican School, before progressing into the NSW All Schools squad.

His family moved to Newcastle at the start of this year, in part to give he and brother Ethan, an aspiring soccer goalkeeper, greater opportunities to excel in their chosen sports.

Aidan said he has settled into his new environment, finding like-minded cricket mates and enjoying club cricket with Newcastle City, where he is preparing to transition from third up to second grade this weekend.

One of his Newcastle City teammates and regular net hitters is Angus McTaggart, who represented runners up NSW Magenta at the same national tournament.

"We train on turf nets, all the first graders and coaches are there, you always get a good bat and bowl and always do fielding,” he said. "It's just a great environment.”

Aidan said he received great support during his time growing up in the Clarence Valley.

"My main coach there was Jason Rainbow, he was just a mentor for me and always helpful. Especially when we're playing, he just helps you through the game.

"I had the zone coaches too, like Tom Mann and Terry Baldwin, they're all so good to be around.”

PRIDE OF WESTLAWN: Jason Rainbow with Aidan Cahill at the Under 15 National Championships. Contributed

Mentor praises attention to detail at elite junior tournament

AIDAN Cahill's mentor, Jason Rainbow, paid a visit to the Under-15 Nationals and was impressed by the professionalism on display.

Rainbow is the current captain of Westlawn in the GDSC Premier League competition and once upon-a-time went through the same junior pathways Aidan is now experiencing.

He said a lot had changed in the last 20 years and the junior representative players were now exposed to far greater attention to detail and analysis.

"Certainly the standard was high,” Rainbow said.

"Some of the batting was amazing. Some of these young batters would certainly score tons in Grafton and the bowling was tip top.

"Behind the scenes they had full time masseuses. If someone got an injury it was noted. Every dismissal was available online with a description of how it happened. Every game a cherry picker with cameras for the umpires to review their decisions.”

Rainbow said Aidan's rise through the junior pathways was evidence opportunities existed for aspiring players from regional areas.

"It shows that a young guy can get to the higher level by playing in country towns,” he said.

"It's not just guys who grow up in metropolitan areas who can make this level.

"There's no reason we can't get a Clarence Valley cricketer playing for Australia, and honestly I think Aidan Cahill is someone who has the right attitude and potential to one day don the baggy green.

"What better way to showcase the talent coming out of the Valley and the systems we do have in place than to have someone like Aidan, from a local club, take those steps to reach that level.

"It's a great endorsement of what we can do in the Valley with limited resources.”