Cricket club's proposal to honour founding member

Caitlan Charles | 18th Apr 2017 8:18 PM
A large crowd outside the Christchurch Cathedral for founding member of Tucabia-Copmanhurst cricket club Alan Murray.
A large crowd outside the Christchurch Cathedral for founding member of Tucabia-Copmanhurst cricket club Alan Murray. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

VICTORIA Park in Tucabia might have a new name soon with a proposal for consideration to name the park after founding member of the Tucabia-Copmanhurst Cricket Club, Alan George Murray.

At the April 18 Clarence Valley Council Meeting it was heard that the Tucabia-Copmanhurst Cricket Club had proposed a change of name to Victoria Park in honour Mr Murray who passed away on January 31, 2015.

In a letter to the council general manager, Tucaabia-Copmanhurst Club Secretary Ted Niland, said Mr Murray's contribution to the cricket club was insurmountable.

"Al was involved with cricket for over 60 years and always created a family club environment," Mr Niland wrote.

>>>Half a century of cricket sees Murray honoured<<<

The council moved that as corporate manager of the Tucabia Victoria Park Reserve Trust, they will:

  • Place the proposed naming of the top oval at Victoria Park Tucabia as the AG Murray Oval on public exhibition for a period of 30 days.
  • Refer the proposed naming to Native Title Services Corporation in accordance with the Native Title Act (Cwlth) and the Department of Industry -Lands for concurrence.

While the cricket club's proposal indicates that they are seeking to add the name AG Murray Oval to Victoria Park, clarification sought from Mr Niland who said it was their intent to only name the top cricket oval the AG Murray Oval, not as an addition to Victoria Park.

Because of this, the council can consider the is name change without formal referral to the geographical names board as it does not change the official name of the park.

>>>Father figure farewelled<<<

Topics:  clarence valley council council meeting crca cricket cricket cvc tucabia-copmanhurst

