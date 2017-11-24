Menu
Cricket council sends clear message to defecting Chargers

INTENT: Harwood's Ben McMahon was named in the Coffs Coast Chargers side earlier this year.
Graham Mackie
Matthew Elkerton
by

CRICKET: North Coast Cricket Council are taking a hard line against players defecting from Plan B Regional Big Bash side Coffs Coast Chargers.

The Chargers will battle against three other sides including Northern Rivers Rock, Northern Inland Bolters and Macquarie Coast Stingers on December 2-3.

The matches were rescheduled to the date after a Midnight Oil concert and Womens Ashes one-dayers affected the original dates for the matches last month.

The change in date has forced the scheduled NCCC Interdistrict clashes to be pushed back a week to December 10, and has a few rumours swirling about players pulling out of the Chargers line-up.

They are rumours NCCC president Ken Robinson is not willing to accept.

"At the end of the day, the Big Bash is a Cricket NSW program and it takes precedence," Robinson said.

"If everyone makes themselves available for the games, then I think the Chargers easily have a side that can be competitive.

"I don't want to see players going back to their club cricket, or coming up with false excuses about why they can't play."

Instead the council is aiming to get on the front foot against the rumours and have put in place regulations to stop players from deserting the side.

"As far as I am concerned if we select the players and they pull out without a valid reason why, then they won't be playing club cricket on that weekend," he said.

"It concerns me that players would choose not to play at a higher level, especially the young blokes.

"We feel these guys have the talent and the ability to go to that next level, and it is about putting the best side possible on the park."

The winner of the Coffs Harbour round matches will go to the SCG the following weekend for the Regional Big Bash finals series.

Grafton Daily Examiner
