Cricket stumps are broken during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket Round 17 clash between GDSC Easts and Westlawn at McKittrick Park. cricket stumps generic
Cricket stumps are broken during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket Round 17 clash between GDSC Easts and Westlawn at McKittrick Park.
Cricket

CRICKET: Ideas pitched to revitalise struggling sport

12th May 2018 5:00 AM
CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Association met with club delegates this week to discuss potential changes to the way the game is played in the Clarence Valley in an effort to support the struggling code.

The association went from having 19 teams across three grades in the 2016/17 season to only 15 across two grades last year, following a trend that has been experienced across most sports in regional Australia.

The steep decline in player numbers has forced the association to think outside of the box for solutions, something vice-president Andrew McLachlan said this week's meeting was all about.

"It was a great, positive meeting, everyone really came armed to the hilt with ideas and were willing to give input on others' ideas,” he said.

GOOD IDEA: CRCA vice president Andrew McLachla.
"We took an approach that there was no dumb answer. We listened to what every delegate had to say, and a lot of the time we would fuse a couple of different ideas together.”

McLachlan said the delegates would now take the ideas from the meeting back to their individual clubs for discussion before meeting again during the off-season.

"Nothing from the meeting is set in stone yet,” he said. "We had a consensus across all representatives that there were some good ideas, and now it is about improving upon them.”

The association is eyeing off sweeping changes across all grades, with match formats also under the microscope.

It is also possible the CRCA will investigate the feasibility of running a standalone mid-season cross-conference program against teams from either the Lower Clarence Cricket Association or Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association.

It is a tactic that has been used with great success by Grafton Hockey Association in recent seasons to rejuvenate its two top grades.

One thing McLachlan said was certain was the association's desire to revamp and restart the second grade competition as a proper nursery to develop junior cricketers for Premier League.

Grafton Daily Examiner

