Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Cricket

Cricket mourns star’s sudden death

by Jai Bednall
16th Jun 2020 10:38 AM

Cricketers from across the globe - but especially India - are reeling after the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 34-year-old, who expertly portrayed Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was found dead in his Mumbai residence over the weekend. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Aussie cricketer Shane Watson, who has had a long career in the Indian Premier League, led the tributes on social media.

"I can't stop thinking about Sushant Singh Rajput. It is just so tragic," Watson tweeted.

"In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it."

Dhoni is yet to comment but his manager, Arun Padley, described the 38-year-old, who captained India in Test cricket and limited overs formats for several years, as "very morose".

Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee also expressed his grief.

"I am saddened to see the young actor gone so soon," Banerjee told Republic TV. "He had practised cricket with me while preparing for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold story.

"He practised very well and did justice to the role. I do not know how to express the grief over his loss.

"Working with him made me realise how humble a Bollywood star can be. He was willing to sharpen his skills to portray his role as MS Dhoni perfectly. I was very satisfied with his performance (and) extremely saddened to learn about his demise."

A promotional image for the film.
A promotional image for the film.

 

Originally published as Cricket mourns star's sudden death

More Stories

bollywood david warner india ms dhoni shane warne sushant singh rajput
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Does football need a rule change?

        premium_icon FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Does football need a rule change?

        Soccer Hennessy gets the communities take on the rules of the world game and what could change

        DEX FILES: Too many jobs, not enough job-seekers

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Too many jobs, not enough job-seekers

        News The job market look very different 50 years ago today as we find ourselves in a...

        Grafton hockey back in business with revised schedule

        premium_icon Grafton hockey back in business with revised schedule

        Hockey A lack of player numbers has forced GHA to make some big changes for the 2020...

        OUR SAY: Men need to make their health a priority

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Men need to make their health a priority

        Opinion It's Men’s Health Week and it's time for men to look at their health