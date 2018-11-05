CRICKET: North's defiant stand avoids outright loss

CRICKET: A determined knock from Coutts Crossing bats-man Bill North (35) has ensured his side avoided an outright loss against a hungry South Services outfit.

North held up an end for more than two hours in the oppressive heat at Ellem Oval on Saturday as he withstood a barrage of fast bowling from South Services' seamers Josh Amos (3 for 24 off 15), Dylan Cleaver (2 for 28 off 12) and Linden Harris (0 for 27 off 8).

Apart from a sharp LBW shout from Harris, it was a chanceless knock from North, who ensured he was left standing not out when the final ball was bowled with two wickets remaining for the Coutts side.

Earlier in the day, South Services had set up the outright chance with Dylan Cleaver (145) and Luke Sullivan (56) blasting their way to a century stand before drinks.

Two wickets to the tireless Declan Ensby (3 for 84 off 18.2 overs) stemmed the flow of runs before Services captain Tom Kroehnert called his players from the field, declaring at 7-311 with a 196-run lead.

Coutts Crossing all-rounder Andrew McLachlan (29) survived through the worst of the conditions, fighting to maintain his wicket while putting on a 25-run opening stand alongside Justin Inskip (8).

But it was the herculean effort of North, along with longstanding partner Coutts newcomer Nathan Daniels (21), that ensured the side salvaged a point from the clash.

"We dropped too many catches in the end; if we take those chances, we secure the outright,” Services captain Tom Kroehnert said.

"But I am happy to come away with the performance we put on the field out there. To post over 300 runs and bowl the opposition out for 120 and almost the same in the second dig is a great effort.

"I wouldn't say I'm disappointed not to get the outright, but it would have definitely been the icing on top of what was a dominant performance.”

SCOREBOARD

SOUTH SERVICES V COUTTS CROSSING

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings 115

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert c McLachlan b Cotten 28

DW Cleaver b O'Connell 145

SL McLennan c Trickett b Cotten 0

J Rainbow c O'Connell b Ensby 41

R Green b O'Connell 14

LJ Sullivan b Ensby 56

J Ellis not out 6

L Harris b Ensby 10

Extras (b 3, lb 5, w 1, nb 2) 11

SEVEN wickets (dec) for 311

Overs: 54.2

FoW: 1-64(SL McLennan) 2-64(T Kroehnert) 3-134(J Rainbow) 4-185(R Green) 5-293(DW Cleaver) 6-295(LJ Sullivan) 7-311(L Harris)

Bowling: D Ensby 18.2-3-84-3(1w), B North 4-0-22-0, B Cotten 3-0-22-2, A McLachlan 10-0-60-0, MR McKee 4-0-33-0, N O'Connell 10-0-48-2, A Bailey 1-0-7-0, M Elkerton 4-0-27-0(2nb)

Coutts Crossing 2nd Innings

A McLachlan c McLennan b Cleaver 29

J Inskip lbw b Amos 9

B Rankin b Scott 1

N O'Connell c Kroehnert b Cleaver 23

B North not out 35

N Daniels c Kelleher b Amos 21

A Bailey b Scott 9

M Elkerton c Ellis b Scott 4

RL Chevalley b Amos 0

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 5, nb 0) 6

EIGHT wickets for 137

Overs: 52

FoW: 1-25(J Inskip) 2-36(B Rankin) 3-53(A McLachlan) 4-66(N O'Connell) 5-98(N Daniels) 6-124(A Bailey) 7-136(M Elkerton) 8-136(RL Chevalley)

Bowling: L Harris 8-0-27-0, J Amos 15-5-24-3, DW Cleaver 12-3-28-2, BG Scott 11-2-45-3, LJ Sullivan 1-1-0-0, J Kelleher 5-0-12-0