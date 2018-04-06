2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

AFTER another gruelling summer of cricket, the Clarence Valley's brightest stars will be recognised tonight at Clarence River Cricket Association's annual presentation dinner at the Grafton District Services Club.

Harwood's dominance shone through with a first class batting performance to post 8 for 325 off 98 overs in the GDSC Premier League grand final, against a Tucabia-Copmanhurst bowling attack that featured the competition's two runaway leading wicket takers.

CHAMPION: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey with GDSC Premier League major premiership trophy after his side won the grand final against Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 25th March, 2018. Matthew Elkerton

A typically all-round effort with bat and ball saw Harwood (3) go through the 2017/18 season undefeated in both Premier League and Cleavers Night Cricket, and deservedly have five names in Northy's CRCA Team of the Year.

For what it was worth, outright victories saw Tucabia (2) steal the minor premiership despite three losses during the season, and four players named in this team, including a couple of surprises.

There was a clear top four this season. As such Brothers (2) with two and Westlawn (0) one claimed the remaining spots in the side. In fact, out of Coutts Crossing (4), South Services (0) and GDSC Easts (1), who won just four games between them, only two players earned honourable mentions.

* Last season in brackets

Six players from last year's side feature again, including the quartet of Jake Kroehnert, Ben McMahon, Doug Harris and Brad Chard who have now been named in all four editions of Northy's Team of the Year. Meanwhile, there are five debutants in the side.

NORTHY'S 2017/18 CRCA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON

(See in depth analysis below)

1. Nathan Ensbey (Harwood)

2. Mark Ensbey (Harwood)

3. Jake Kroehnert (Brothers)

4. Jacob Ellis (Westlawn)

5. Ben McMahon (Harwood)

6. Doug Harris (Harwood)

7. Brandon Honeybrook (Harwood)

8. Derek Woods (wk) (Tucabia)

9. Chris Adamson (Tucabia)

10. Jack Weatherstone (Brothers)

11. Brad Chard (c) (Tucabia)

1. NATHAN ENSBEY (Harwood)

FOR the second year in a row piled on more runs than any other batsman in GDSC Premier League, scoring 505 at 38.85. His resistance at the top of the order went a long way towards Harwood only being bowled out once in an undefeated season.

Scored four 50s including a high score of 81 against Brothers in round five and 75 in the grand final. A handy slipper, snavelled the most catches of any outfielder with 11.

Honourable mention: Dan Cootes (Tucabia) 317 runs at 24.38, HS 57.

Last season: Nathan Ensbey (Harwood)

AT THE TOP: Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey was the GDSC Premier League leading run scorer for the second year in a row. Adam Hourigan

2. MARK ENSBEY (Harwood)

A VERY consistent season amassing 345 runs at 26.54 despite only a top score of 52.

The bullish left-right combination of the Ensbeys at the top for Harwood is often enough to reduce opposition teams to tears before a wicket's been taken, passing 50 without loss on seven occasions at the crease together.

Honourable mention: Tom Kroehnert (South Services) 300 runs at 27.27, HS 82.

Last season: Michael Summers (Brothers)

EVERGREEN: Mark Ensbey churned out consistent numbers in 2017/18 to earn selection in Northy's CRCA Team of the Season for the second time. Matthew Elkerton

3. JAKE KROEHNERT (Brothers)

A MAGNIFICENT start to 2017/18 which tailed off slightly before perhaps the innings of the season - a chanceless 87 to set up victory in the minor semi-final. A return of 339 runs at 49.88 and four 50s.

A mixture of mediums and legpspin yielded 15 wkts at 17.60, and safe hands with 8 catches.

Honourable mention: Harrison Nicholson (Harwood) 188 runs at 94.00, HS 60no.

Last season: Jake Kroehnert (Brothers)

MR RELIABLE: Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert is one of four players to have been named in all four editions of Northy's Team of the Year, along with Ben McMahon (Harwood), Doug Harris (Harwood) and Brad Chard. Matthew Elkerton

4. JACOB ELLIS (Westlawn)

A BREAKOUT year for Ellis who, despite being a notable state bowler as a junior, starred with the bat scoring 316 runs at 39.50 including one of just two Premier League centuries this season - 119 against his old club GDSC Easts.

Injuries meant bowling took a backseat and his elegant strokeplay came to the fore instead, cementing his place in the Clarence River representative side in the process.

Scored an important 62no to stave outright against Tucabia in round 13.

Honourable mention: Mitchell Kroehnert (Brothers) 197 runs at 28.14, HS 91, 12 wkts at 15.25, ER 2.70.

Last season: Ben Hill (GDSC Easts)

RISING STAR: Jacob Ellis scored 316 runs at 39.50 for Westlawn including 119 against his former club GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park in round 4 on Saturday, 18th November, 2017. Bill North

5. BEN McMAHON (Harwood)

EXCEPTIONAL season as first change with the ball, and came good with the bat when it mattered most - scoring 66 in the major semi-final and 67 in the grand final.

Numbers read 335 runs at 30.45, 6 catches, 17 wkts at 8.94, ER 2.00, SR 26.88, BB 4/5.

Honourable mention: Jamie Firth (Brothers) 196 runs at 24.50, HS 40no, 5 catches, 15 wkts at 7.20, ER 1.83, BB 5/14.

Last season: Ben McMahon (Harwood)

FORGING HIS NAME: Harwood's Ben McMahon is one of four players to have been named in all four editions of Northy's Team of the Year, along with Jake Kroehnert (Brothers), Doug Harris (Harwood) and Brad Chard. Matthew Elkerton

6. DOUG HARRIS (Harwood)

SELECTED as the spinner, taking 22 wkts at 8.00, ER 2.79, SR 17.23, BB 5/32.

But batting alone would've sufficed for the No.6 position with 314 runs at 31.40, including three 50s, HS 63.

Stat attack: 'Caught' was mode of dismissal in nine innings until 'lbw' in grand final.

7 catches to go with Ensbey's 11 - the slip cordon was busy at Harwood.

Honourable mention: Jacob McMahon (Harwood) 21 wkts at 9.52, ER 2.99, SR 19.14, BB 5/8.

Last season: Doug Harris (Harwood)

SPIN OPTION: Harwood off spinner Doug Harris took 22 wickets at 8.00. He also scored 314 runs at 31.4 and took 7 catches. Caitlan Charles

7. BRANDON HONEYBROOK (Harwood)

A BACK injury kept a trimmed down Honeybrook out of action for much of the middle part of the season.

The destructive left armer still managed to compile 248 runs at 35.43 and 10 wkts at 14.10, ER 2.55 in his return to Premier League from Lower Clarence, edging out Rohan Hackett for the allrounder slot.

Honourable mention: Rohan Hackett (Westlawn) 246 runs at 30.75, 14 wkts at 17.36, ER 2.98.

Last season: Adam Elliott (Coutts)

UNSTOPPABLE: Brandon Honeybrook is one of the most destructive batsmen in the Clarence Valley. Caitlan Charles

8. DEREK WOODS (wk) (Tucabia-Copmanhurst)

GETS the gloves through sheer weight of numbers. His 21 catches unrivalled, most off the bowling of Brad Chard and Chris Adamson, who are sure to have left a few bruised fingers throughout the season.

Tucabia's president is the consummate clubman on and off the field, exemplified by his dour yet decisive 35 to dig his side out of trouble in the preliminary final.

Honourable mention: Brad Knight (GDSC Easts) 198 runs at 19.80, HS 77no, 8 catches, 1 stumping.

Last season: Luke Cox (Coutts)

STONEWALL: If there was a trophy for the lowest strike rate per balls faced in GDSC Premier League, Tucabia-Copmanhurst's Derek Woods would win hands down. His defiant approach did get his side out of trouble to ultimately win the preliminary final. Matthew Elkerton

9. CHRIS ADAMSON (Tucabia-Copmanhurst)

VETERAN who just keeps on producing the goods for Tucabia. Forms a lethal opening bowling combination with Brad Chard.

Bowled 194 overs including 53 maidens to take 39 wkts at 15.03, ER 3.02, SR 29.85, BB 6/22. Apart from his teammate, took 14 more wickets than any other bowler.

Don't forget he can bat too - 186 runs at 23.25, HS 90.

Honourable mention: Luke Many (Harwood) 15 wkts at 16.20, ER 2.86, 156 runs at 39.00, 6 catches.

Last season: Chris Adamson (Tucabia)

STILL GOT IT: Chris Adamson continuted to turn back the clock to take 39 wickets in 2017/18. Adam Hourigan

10: JACK WEATHERSTONE (Brothers)

SOLID season sees the left armer finally break into Northy's Team of the Year for the first time, 22 wkts at 12.45, ER 2.74, BB 5/46.

Scored 105 runs at 21 including a brave 36no in the preliminary final.

Honourable mention: Nathan Blanch (Westlawn) 25 wkts at 18.40, ER 3.18, BB 5/27.

Last season: Zac Page (Coutts)

JUST REWARD: After an honourable mention in last year's side, Brothers bowler Jack Weatherstone makes his debut in Northy's Team of the Season. Debrah Novak

11. BRAD CHARD (c) (Tucabia-Copmanhurst)

AT THE start of the season no one predicted Tucabia-Copmanhurst to claim the minor premiership, and they did it ahead of undefeated Harwood despite three losses.

The key was three outright victories which Chard played a lead role not only with the ball, but in his decision making as captain - where his most costly error all season came at the coin toss of the grand final.

Bowled a mammoth 221.5 overs, including 50 maidens, to take 45 wkts at 13.38, ER 2.71, SR 29.58. Snared four five-wicket hauls, the best being 7 for 18 v Westlawn in round 13.

Honourable mention: Mark Vallette (Harwood) 16 wkts at 12.13, ER 2.95, BB 4/37 v Tucabia in grand final.

Last season: Brad Chard (Tucabia)

FEARLESS LEADER: Brad Chard took an unrivalled 45 wickets with the ball and led Tucabia-Copmanhurst to three outright victories to poach the GDSC Premier League minor premiership. Adam Hourigan

12th: BLAKE RYAN (Tucabia)

A FANTASTIC rookie season at the top of the order nd one to watch in the future. Perseverance paid off with 48 and 50no in last round outright win against Coutts to secure Premier League minor premiership for first time since 2012/13. Finished with 234 runs at 16.71.

Honourable mentions: Dylan Lucas (Brothers) 11 wkts at 10.27, ER 2.28; Hayden Ensbey (Harwood) 12 wkts at 12.17.

Last season: Eli Fahey (Coutts)

YOUNG GUN: Tucabia-Copmanhurst rookie Blake Ryan handled the responsibility of opening the batting in GDSC Premier League with aplomb. Matthew Elkerton

Twenty20 DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

PICKED primarily on form throughout the 2017/18 Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket season, with a focus on batting and bowling styles suited to the shorter form of the game, on the premise that in reality it could be viewed as a pathway to playing at a higher level in the fast growing, popular Twenty20 version of the game. For example, hypothetically playing in a Plan B Regional Big Bash trial for Coffs Coast Chargers.

Harwood have clinched the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket trophy three out of the four past seasons after a dominant display against Brothers. Contributed

1. Jake Kroehnert (Brothers): 166 at 41.50, HS 65.

2. Matthew Farrell (wk) (Harwood): 111 runs at 55.50, HS 74.

3. Jamie Firth (Brothers): 218 at 43.60, HS 69no, 7 wkts at 10.71, BB 5/10, ER 5.77.

CAN BOWL: Jamie Firth's hidden talents with the ball rose to the surface for Brothers in 2017/18. The previously under-utilised bowler particularly enjoyed bowling to Coutts Crossing, taking 15 for 38 off 28 overs including 14 maidens across all forms this season. Matthew Elkerton

4. Ben McMahon (c) (Harwood): 135 at 67.50, HS 67no. 9 wkts at 5.78, ER 3.71, BB 4/15 in grand final.

5. Jacob Ellis (Westlawn): 172 runs at 43.00.

Westlawn batsman Jacob Ellis comes from the crease for the drinks break during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket semi-final between Westlawn and Brothers at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

6. Brandon Honeybrook (Harwood): 141 at 47, HS 65 in gf, 2 50s, 8 6s. 3 wkts at 19.00, ER 3.80.

7. Jimmy Watters (Easts): 178 runs at 29.67, HS 61, 4 catches, 9 wkts at 13.33, ER 4.14, BB 3/14.

8. Nick Wood (Coutts): 114 runs at 28.50, HS 42, 7 wkts at 15.86, ER 4.76, BB 3/28.

Coutts Crossing batsman Nick Wood gets forward to defend the ball back down the crease during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket round six clash between Westlawn and Coutts Crossing at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

9. Shannon Connor (Easts): 95 runs at 19.00, HS 47, 6 wkts at 20.83, ER 5.00, BB 3/17.

10. Rohan Hackett (Westlawn): 6 wkts at 5.83, ER 2.33, BB 4/10.

11. Brayden Pardoe (Tucabia): 8 wkts at 5.39, ER 3.31, SR 9.75, BB 5/10.

Brayden Pardoe bowled a good early spell of hooping swing during the Cleavers Mechanical Night cricket Round 10 clash between Tucabia Copmanhurst and Westlawn at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

12. Tyson Blackadder (Tucabia): 8 wkts at 10.25, ER 4.82, BB 4/18.

Also: Dylan Lucas (Brothers), Jacob McMahon (Harwood) to accompany the squad as development players.