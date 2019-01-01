Cricket NSW backflip on SCG use for regional T20s

The Plan B Regional Bash finals is set to return to the SCG.

CRICKET: It is understood the Plan B Regional Bash finals will return to the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground in February following a schedule change by Cricket NSW.

It has been welcomed by the country cricket community after the event had been originally moved to North Sydney Oval because of scheduling pressures at the state's leading venue.

The venue backflip by the game's state body has come following increased pressure from across the community including a column in The Daily Examiner last month.

It was music to the ears of Coffs Coast Chargers manager Tim McMahon, after the side earned its way to the finals for the first time in the competition's four-year history.

"The regional big bash was originally created to give the blokes in the bush more opportunity and more exposure, and the biggest driving force behind it was a chance to play on the SCG," McMahon said.

"A lot of the guys in our region have not even seen the SCG, let alone played on it. It was going to be a great opportunity, and I know a lot were disappointed when it was taken away from us.

"To have the chance to go back to the SCG now, I know a lot of the players are excited."

The finals will include the four best teams from across regional NSW with the Chargers set to represent the North Coast region for the first time.

They earned their way to the finals after going through the regional qualifiers undefeated at Port Macquarie.

It was a change in fortunes for the franchise who had previously won two games across the first three instalments of the annual competition.

Chargers is captained by Sawtell leader Richie Gallichan, features seven Clarence cricketers including Coutts/Coffs Colts duo Luke Cox and Eli Fahey as well as Harwood's Nathan Ensbey, Doug Harris, Ben McMahon, Brandon Honeybrook and Hayden McMahon.

The shift in venue has brought the event forward to Tuesday, February 5 but McMahon said his Chargers side will be ready for action.

"Cricket returns to the field this weekend, so we will just make sure we get everyone together soon after the new year's break to make sure we are on the right page," he said.

"Having it on a Tuesday could cause some headaches, but to play on the SCG, it is just something we will have to live with. I know the five Harwood players are still keen to play."

The Chargers will meet Central Coast Rush in the semi- finals with the winner to face the winner of the other semi-final between Central West Wranglers and ACT Aces.

It is understood North Coast umpire Bruce Baxter has been asked to officiate at the finals in what will be his third straight appointment for the event.