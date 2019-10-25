Cricket pitch vandals hit Lower Fisher Park, again

CRICKET: Clarence Valley Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane has hit out at careless vandals after another act on Lower Fisher Oval last week.

This isn't the first time the field has been targeted after taking damage from a number of incidents in the past.

"Vandals got on to Lower Fisher and have ripped the covers off in the past, doing some damage to the grounds. This time they ripped the pitch covers, it's really disappointing,” Kinnane said.

"It happened a few times last year, it's quite frustrating.”

Curators put a great deal of their own time and effort into keeping pitches across the Clarence Valley in good condition and the careless act disregards all of their efforts.

Home to games from juniors all the way up to the GDSC Premier League, Lower Fisher Park is a top-quality surface and deserves to be treated with respect.

If you have any information in regards to the vandalism at Lower Fisher Park, please contact The Daily Examiner, Tim Kinnane or the Grafton Police.