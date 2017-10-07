CRICKET: Souths utilise youth attack in top grade

TOP ORDER TYRANTS: Dylan Cleaver turned over a new leaf last season and will take up a spot as opener for South Services today.

SOUTH SERVICES: If last year was about building a nursery for their junior stars, then it is time for South Services to send the kids to school.

The club blooded their crop of young stars into two-day cricket in second grade last season and after storming to an undefeated premiership, it is time for the club to return to top flight cricket.

Experienced opener Tom Kroehnert said despite a limited amount of time in the nets this pre-season, his side was raring to get back on the field for another summer.

"The young blokes are definitely more prepared

for the long-format cricket after last season,” Kroehnert said.

"It is a big step up into the Premier League ranks but I know they are keen for it and keen to show what they have to offer.”

Kroehnert said the side will still rely heavily on its strong batting depth with he and Dylan Cleaver leading off at the top of the order.

"Dylan really came along in leaps and bounds playing in second grade last season,” he said.

"He, along with a couple of us older heads, will just need to knuckle down and score some good runs and give our young bowling attack something to bowl at.”

Former Westlawn second grade power-hitter Linden Harris is the only addition to the South Services line-up.

Kroehnert picked out wily off-spinner Brad Scott as a young player to watch as he matures into the top grade.

"We will just dive into the season and see how we go,” he said. "It is more about developing personnel in our side than our position on the ladder.”

INS/OUTS

INS: Linden Harris (Westlawn)

OUTS: None

Predicted Finish: 6th