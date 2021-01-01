Cricket stars celebrate emotional NYE

Steve Smith was finally reunited with his wife after four months of separation while David Warner opted for a “different” night.

Steve Smith was finally reunited with his wife after four months of separation while David Warner opted for a “different” night.

Australia's Test cricketers have experienced contrasting New Year's Eve celebrations - as some were reunited with their families while others remained separate.

The COVID protocols in place for this summer's matches against India have put more strain on those who wear the baggy green than ever before.

Some players have been away from their partners for as long as four months and it's heightened the emotions around the holiday season.

Star batsman Steve Smith had not seen his wife Dani since leaving for a tour of England in August because he then competed in the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates before quarantining in Australia ahead of the home summer.

The recent COVID outbreak in Sydney prevented them from spending Christmas Day together but they were finally reunited in time to welcome 2021.

Middle order batsman Travis Head was also able to spend the evening with his girlfriend, Jess Davies.

Steve Smith and wife Dani are finally back together.

Elsewhere, David Warner opted for a night in with wife Candice and their children as he prepares to re-enter cricket's isolation bubble ahead of an expected return to the team in the Sydney Test.

"A different New Years for us, all three kids asleep," Warner wrote on Instagram. "From our family to yours, we wish you a happier coming year in 2021. This year has had its challenges for everyone, lots of downs more than ups that's for sure but what we do know is that we will never give up. Keep looking forward, heads up and let's make 2021 better one!!"

David and Candice Warner opted for a night in as he prepares to rejoin the team.

Young all-rounder Cameron Green was fortunate to have his girlfriend Emily Redwood join the travelling party ahead of his debut in Adelaide but after spending Christmas together in Melbourne the pair have now said their goodbyes ahead of the second half of the series.

Squad member Moises Henriques is also doing it tough. He wasn't with his wife, Krista, or baby son, Archie, for Christmas and posted about how he was missing both of them overnight.

Young all-rounder Cameron Green said goodbye to girlfriend Emily Redwood after Christmas.

The series concludes in mid-January in Brisbane before a one-month break ahead of T20 series against New Zealand.

Originally published as Cricket stars celebrate emotional NYE

Hopefully Travis Head had a night off of people discussing his place in the team.