Harwood captain Ben McMahon drives through the ball during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket Round 11 clash between Harwood and GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton
Sport

CRICKET: Table-topping night clash at mercy of the gods

Matthew Elkerton
by
21st Feb 2018 11:00 AM

NIGHT CRICKET: A mouth-watering top of the table clash between Harwood and Brothers is in serious doubt for Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket tonight.

The wicket at McKittrick Park has been left in dire straits after more than 17mm of rain fell in the Grafton region overnight.

Clarence River Cricket Association curator Tony Blanch said he will give the wicket as much time as possible to recover, but said it was "very doubtful” the clash would go ahead as scheduled.

"Taking a look over the wicket now, I am 99% sure they won't play on it,” he said. "It is completely saturated and I can't get a roller on to it to prepare the surface.

"But I will give it every chance I can to dry out over today.”

Blanch said the final decision on whether play went ahead would be made at 2pm after the wicket was exposed to any potential sun and wind.

The stakes are high for both clubs in the limited overs fixture, with both Harwood and Brothers sitting on top of the night cricket standings with 25 points a piece.

The winner of the clash will ultimately take the minor premiership, and the wash-out advantage into the night cricket decider on March 16.

"This is a crucial game in terms of the make up of the night cricket finals so I know the players are desperate to get out there,” Blanch said.

"We all want cricket to go ahead so I will be giving them the best chance we can.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
