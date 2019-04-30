Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Faulkner’s Instagram post was picked up around the world. Pic: AAP
James Faulkner’s Instagram post was picked up around the world. Pic: AAP
Cricket

Faulkner ‘boyfriend’ post sparks worldwide media frenzy

30th Apr 2019 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Australian cricketer James Faulkner has moved to clarify a social media birthday post led people to believe he was gay.

Faulkner's supposed revelation prompted news stories across the world to react after he posted a picture of himself with his mother and another man.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend … and my mother," Faulkner wrote on Instagram.

He then added the hashtag "Togetherfor5years".

The post quickly attracted hundreds of replies, with apparent messages of support from former state and national teammates including Glenn Maxwell - who wrote "great courage".

 

 

However Cricket Tasmania has contacted NewsCorp, saying the story regarding Faulkner's sexuality was not true.

Cricket Australia has also moved to clarify the post, revealing the man Faulkner was having dinner with was in fact his business partner.

Faulkner had edited his initial Instagram post, adding "(best mate!)" after "boyfriend".

The social media post was quickly picked up by international news sites, and led news sites in India.

 

instagram james faulkner
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Meet your entrants for Grafton's showgirl title

    premium_icon Meet your entrants for Grafton's showgirl title

    News Seven Grafton women will compete for the respective showgirl title at this year's Grafton Show

    REVEALED: Worst speed trap by a country mile

    premium_icon REVEALED: Worst speed trap by a country mile

    News Speed camera earns over 3000 fines in less than four months

    Houses set new mark for the Yamba area

    premium_icon Houses set new mark for the Yamba area

    Property $2m+ for Yamba home while Wooloweyah breaks record

    Woman in serious condition after difficult rescue mission

    premium_icon Woman in serious condition after difficult rescue mission

    News She fell in a national park and suffered head, spinal injuries

    • 30th Apr 2019 8:12 AM