Cricketers hit greyhound track for charity

FAST ON THE FEET: Tucabia Copmanhurst Cricket Club have always been a strong supporter of the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club and they will be out in full force at the track tonight. Robert Brandolini

GREYHOUNDS: All Clarence Valley cricketers have been encouraged to head to the dogs tonight as Clarence River Cricket Association hosts its annual charity race night at Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

In a night of fun and laughs, cricketers from the association's six clubs will go head to head on the track in relay races.

The two-legged racing will be conducted in heats of two between the greyhound races on the night, before the best five-man teams advance to the finals.

Each club will run for a nominated charity, with the winning team earning $400 for its charity, and $100 will go to the charity of the team that runs closest to a "secret” time.

GDSC Easts will run for the Salvation Army and will meet Coutts Crossing, representing U3A's Men's Shed, in the opening heat.

South Services and Tucabia-Copmanhurst will both champion youth mental health service Headspace and will meet in the second heat.

Brothers, who will support the Grafton Base Hospital children's ward, will take on Westlawn, who will be running for the Fiona Copson Foundation, in the final heat.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club will give free entry to any cricketer who wears a club shirt.

There will be bar and canteen facilities, as well as a jumping castle and face painting to keep children entertained through the night.

CRCA president Tim Kinanne, who instigated the first annual greyhound night in 2017, said he hoped the event would raise the profile of cricket in the Clarence Valley and give the players a chance to celebrate the season together in style.