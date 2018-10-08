Cricketers ready to return after competition restructure

Linden Harris makes good contact to a short ball for Souths against Coutts at Ellem Oval.

Linden Harris makes good contact to a short ball for Souths against Coutts at Ellem Oval. Adam Hourigan

CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Association will return to the wicket across two grades this weekend.

While originally planning to hold three grades, a couple of 11th-hour pull-outs from the second grade competition forced the association to restructure its competitions.

Three sides have stepped up from the second grade ranks to complete a seven-team CRCA first grade competition which will include sides from all clubs.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst will field two sides in first grade with its reigning second grade premiers ready to take on the challenge of the top tier.

CRCA vice-president Andrew McLachlan praised the clubs for taking on the challenge of first grade.

"We thought it was in our best interest to align the grades in the way we have to ensure the best level of competition across the two grades,” McLachlan said.

"It was really good that all the second grade sides that we spoke to were happy to step up and play the harder competition.”

The other grade to be played will be CRCA third grade, under the new 30-over format introduced at the AGM. All clubs will be represented in a six-team competition.

"Through our future formats meetings we decided to introduce new rules, including retiring batsmen after 35 runs, to make it a more social competition,” McLachlan said.

Draws are expected to be released this week, with all games starting on Saturday.

Cleavers Mechanical night cricket is also expected to return on October 24 under a revised T20 Big Bash format.