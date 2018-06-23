Cricketers swing for the future

Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey takes a breather after playing and missing at a delivery during the first day of the CRCA GDSC Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia at Ellem Oval.

Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey takes a breather after playing and missing at a delivery during the first day of the CRCA GDSC Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia at Ellem Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Clarence River Cricket Association has made major steps toward a brighter future for the sport in the Clarence Valley.

Delegates from most of the association's seven affiliated clubs met at the Grafton District Services Club earlier this week to vote on potential changes across three grades, including night cricket.

The proposed changes are aimed at improving participation rates in the sport which slipped last season. The association was forced to combine its second and third grades in response.

But association president Tim Kinnane admitted that was a solution that did not work, and instead they needed to find one that would.

The CRCA is determined to return to a three-grade format for the 2018/19 season, but with refined structures to the competition to encourage more players to return to the crease.

The association's top grade, Premier League, will remain mostly unchanged next season, with a mix of two-day and one-day cricket being played.

Second grade will also have a mix of two-day and one-day games, but will also aim to include a Twenty-20 format as the association aims to move with the cricketing times.

The Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket competition has been reduced to a Twenty-20 format, which will allow more flexibility for players and save money in ground fees and light charges for the association.

The biggest change will come in the third grade format, with games reduced from 40 overs a side to 30. Bowlers will be allowed to bowl a maximum of five overs, while batsmen will be forced to retire when they pass a score of 35.

It is also understood the association will push to have one weekend off each month in the lower grades to help ease the strain on players.

"When you are playing six hours a day every Saturday, it becomes a long summer,” CRCA vice-president Andrew McLachlan said.

"You are giving up a lot of extra time with the family, which for a lot of players just is not viable anymore.”

McLachlan said all changes had been discussed with clubs over a lengthy delegation period, in an effort to make the changes easier to implement at the annual general meeting.

"We are looking to revitalise and change the game a little bit and move forward with the times,” he said. "Things have changed in cricket around the world and we need to move with it.”

The changes will be voted on by all members at the association's AGM on July 26.