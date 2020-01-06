Cricket’s justice system works in mysterious ways

Emily Smith was banned for a year for an Instagram prank. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

Cricket's justice system works in strange ways.

Hobart's Emily Smith copped a year ban for playfully putting her team's batting order on social media yet Marcus Stoinis escaped with no ban at all for a homophobic slur.

People may say gambling, corruption and the release of team information is a big issue in cricket yet so is inclusiveness.

Marcus Stoinis was fined for an on-field homophobic slur. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Stoinis can consider himself lucky to get a $7500 fine rather than a suspension for his slur against Kane Richardson in the Big Bash.

It's surprising he thought it, never mind said it.

Like wider society, the sporting world has admirably matured to the point where most sportsmen have an in-built filter which stops any form of racial or homophobic slur leaving their lips.

Because it was Stoinis' first offence he escaped with a fine, unlike James Pattinson who copped a one match ban.

At a time when cricket is doing great work to prove itself among the most inclusive of sports it's a poor look that the second offence got less than the first, for whatever reason.

And it will be an even worse look if it happens again.

THE REAL BOSS

Australia may win every match this summer but local fans are about to learn the truth of who rules world cricket … India.

In an unfortunate event for local fans, the Australian men's team will not play another match on home soil after the Sydney Test until three 50-over games against New Zealand in March.

They will tour India and South Africa for 50-over tournaments but the Big Bash and the Women's World T20 will take centre stage.

India are throwing their weight around ... again. Picture: AP/Anupam Nath

New Zealand were scheduled to play their three 50 over games in Australia in January but India called in a favour and demanded Australia play them in India in that slot. Only India would demand it and only India would get away with it.

Given so many nations share the one summer, Australian cricket fans have been spoiled over the years by not have to make many concessions such as this but having the Australia team disappear abroad for two months in a blow for the sport.

LYON HEARTED

Former West Indian fast bowler Wes Hall used to have a theory that the best way to soften up an exceptional spin bowler was to smack the ball back at him and make his hands sting.

Nathan Lyon was the theory-buster for this tactic when he copped two blows to his hands on Sunday at the SCG but continued to toil manfully.

Nathan Lyon overcame an injury to his bowling hand to record his best figures at the SCG. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

The SCG lives with a reputation as a spin bowler's haven but those who claim this is a myth in recent years note that before this game the SCG was rivalling the WACA as Lyon's toughest ground in Australia with him netting just 26 wickets at 48 in eight Tests.

After bowling Tom Blundell and trapping Jeet Raval lbw early in the day Lyon did exceptionally well to take three more wickets after being hit to complete a fine five wicket haul with the promise of plenty more to come in the second innings.