Crim dad urges teenage son to offend and join him in prison

"YOU are almost an adult. Keep offending, son, and come home (prison)," a Queensland criminal told his 17-year-old son.

This is what Rockhampton District Court heard on Wednesday when Judge Michael Burnett sentenced the teen for robbery, stealing cars and joyriding, and torching one of the stolen cars.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said a pre-sentence report highlighted the child's shared pro-crime attitude and mentality, along with lack of remorse for his criminal behaviour, telling the report writer "committing crimes caused him to have an adrenalin rush".

All the offending took place around Brisbane but the teen was subject to a probation order handed down in Gladstone Children's Court at the time, along with being on bail for the robbery charge when he committed more offences over five separate periods between January and March 2018.

The teen was sentenced for one count of arson, one of robbery while in company, two of enter premises and steal, three of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one of burglary, two of stealing, two of fraud and three other charges.

Mr Slack said the teen was 15 at the time of the first offence - the robbery in company.

The court heard the teen and a friend approached a male known to them at a train station. The friend got into a verbal exchange with the male before getting into a fight.

After the fight, the teen stood over the male, demanded his phone and threatened more violence if he didn't do so. The teen took the phone from the male's pocket and walked away.

The teen was granted bail after being charged for this offence, which took place in August 2017.

Six months later the teen went on a crime spree that lasted until March 2018, when he accumulated three unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges, an arson charge and other property-related charges.

"The arson involved callous disregard for property of another," Mr Slack said.

He said the robbery indicated the teen was willing to carry out violence in a public place.

"This offending suggests some escalation," Judge Burnett said.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said the teen had an affinity with his father, who was currently in prison.

He said the father told the teen "you are almost an adult. Commit offences and come home (prison)."

Mr Polley said the teen's parents separated 10 years ago and his mother had continually fled violence, moving to Central Queensland in 2017.

"It's been made very plainly to him that child detention is very different to adult prison," he said.

Judge Burnett warned the teen that family members were not put together in Queensland prisons.

"You'll be sent to one prison and your father will be in another," he said.

Judge Burnett sentenced the teen to 354 days' detention, to serve 50 per cent along with two years' probation.

The teen had spent 177 days in pre-sentence detention. He was released on bail on Wednesday with more than 50 charges still to be dealt with in Gladstone Children's Court.

"From what I hear, not many enjoy detention and even fewer enjoy prison," Judge Burnett said.