Crim threatens magistrate: 'you wait until I get out, dog'.

IN CUSTODY: Bradley Thomas Kuhl threatened the magistrate during a bail application yesterday. Chris Ison ROK160414cescape1

A CONVICTED armed robber and prison escapee has threatened a magistrate who denied him bail based on his past offending.

Bradley Thomas Kuhl told Magistrate Cameron Press to "watch out when he gets out" after Magistrate Press denied Kuhl bail application yesterday due to Kuhl's criminal history.

Kuhl was still on parole when he allegedly assaulted a woman.

The court heard he was sentenced to six years for armed robbery in 2012 after threatening a 17-year-old girl with an assault rifle while stealing money from the Oaks Service Station.

Kuhl had been released on parole twice, but returned to prison after failing urine tests.

The court also heard he then escaped from Capricornia Correctional Centre with co-prisoner Tony Dwaine Morgan on April 13.

The pair was apprehended three days later at Keppel Sands Hotel after CCTV at an Emu Park supermarket captured them in the area and then they were spotted buying beers at a pub.

Kuhl was sentenced in November 2014 for the escape from custody, along with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop, with two and a half years added to his armed robbery six-year prison term.

He has been out on parole for three years and the court heard he was working full-time as a qualified boilermaker.

Mr Press said there was strong evidence for the latest alleged offence and found he was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

After Mr Press denied Kuhl bail, Kuhl burst out in anger saying:

"It's pretty bizarre that I get... what about all my f---ing injuries?

"F--- this.... you've got no f---ing idea. I didn't tell on her. She tells on me. She attacks me and I go to f---ing jail."

He then called Magistrate Press obscene names repeatedly before making the threat to "you wait until I get out, dog".

The matter was adjourned until May 16, 2pm, and Kuhl was remanded in custody.