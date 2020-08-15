Menu
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

arson crime police

