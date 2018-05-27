CRIME SCENE: Police treat church fire as suspicious

POLICE are treating the fire that destroyed a church in Glenreagh as suspicious, with detectives establish a crime scene at the sight what remains of St Paul's Catholic Church.

About 4.50am on Sunday May 27, emergency services responded to reports of a church on fire on Boundary Street, Glenreagh.

On attendance, the church was found to be well alight. It was eventually extinguished by Fire & Rescue NSW officers, however the building was completely destroyed.

<<PHOTO GALLERY: Dramatic photographs of church ablaze>>

A crime scene was established, which is being examined by forensic specialists. Detectives continue with inquiries into the incident, however at this stage the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.