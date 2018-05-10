Menu
Scott Hodgetts, 30, of Mackay.
Crime

Crime spree accused switches lawyers in face of 140 charges

Luke Mortimer
by
10th May 2018 5:00 AM
AN ALLEGED car thief who's been locked up for months as police tally up charges against him has switched lawyers in the face of about 140 accusations.

Scott Hodgetts, 30, is alleged to have stolen a new Ford Mustang muscle car from a dealership in Proserpine on January 4.

Police allege Hodgetts led them across the countryside, from the Whitsunday town to Sarina, before crashing into the fence of a residence at Archibald Street, Mackay, leading to his arrest.

But Hodgetts' long list of charges (often multiple counts) also includes arson, dangerous operation of a vehicle, burglary, break and enter, robbery, assaulting or obstructing police and driving without a licence as a repeat offender.

Additionally, Hodgetts has been charged with contravening an intensive corrections order, breaching bail, failing to appear for court, failing to stop for police, stealing, receiving tainted property, wilful damage, drug possession and more.

Appearing before Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday, Hodgetts' solicitor, Antoinette Morton withdrew from the case.

Solicitor Phil Rennick, of Rennick Lawyers in Townsville, will be taking the reins on Hodgetts' case, Magistrate Mark Nolan was told.

Hodgetts' charges will likely be escalated to a higher court in coming weeks or months.

While Hodgetts sat in a bare room in prison, Ms Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, told him several family members were in the court's public gallery in support.

Mr Nolan adjourned Hodgetts' case to the middle of the month for mention.

