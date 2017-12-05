Menu
Crime spree ends in jail

Jarrard Potter
by

A SOUTH Grafton man's crime spree ended in jail time yesterday after he pleaded guilty to fraud, shoplifting and larceny charges.

David Kenneth Joy appeared in Grafton Local Court via audio-visual link to face a total of 12 charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, relating to offences after he allegedly found two credit cards on November 28 and 30.

Joy pleaded guilty to all charges, which included a shoplifting charge from stealing packages of meat from Aldi, and a larceny charge for stealing a bottle of brandy from Dan Murphy's.

According to court documents, the spree began on November 28 when Joy found a missing credit card, and fraudulently used it at service stations around Grafton for purchases of less than $100.

Two days later, an American couple visiting

a Villiers St property found their car had been broken into and items stolen.

The victims' financial records indicated the card was used for five transactions under $100 for tobacco and liquor.

Police obtained CCTV footage from the places the cards were used, which showed Joy making transactions at times recorded by the financial statements.

The 39-year-old's crime spree came to an end on Friday, but not before he led police on a foot pursuit while possessing the stolen brandy.

Police were called to speak to Joy about his behaviour in the Grafton Commonwealth Bank branch on Friday morning.

He fled in the direction of Grafton Shoppingworld.

Joy led police on a chase down a laneway and through an automotive business before he was arrested on a railway embankment.

Magistrate R Denes said there were concerns about Joy's risk to the community and re-offending.

Joy was sentenced to 12 months jail, with a non- parole period of nine months.

He also received a Section 10A bond for the larceny and shoplifting charges.

Topics:  grafton court grafton jail grafton local court

