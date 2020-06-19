Crime statistics show surprising result for Clarence Valley

Property crimes have been on the downward decline in the Clarence Valley local government area.

THE latest crime statistics for the Clarence Valley pre-coronavirus have revealed a steep decline in property offences such as trespass and stealing from motor vehicle, as well as possession and/or use of marijuana.

On Thursday the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research released the latest crime figures for the first quarter of 2020.

In the Clarence Valley local government area the statistics reveal steal from motor vehicle has seen an annual 33.5 per cent decline over the past two years.

During that same time period, fraud has decreased 19.1 per cent, possession and/or use of marijuana has gone down 34.6 per cent and trespass reduced by more than half (57.6 per cent).

The five year trend has seen more property crime on the decrease, with break and enter dwelling recording a 14.9 per cent annual decrease, steal from motor vehicle a 16.3 per cent decrease, arson down 14.1 per cent and malicious damage down 8.5 per cent.

Trespass (13.8 per cent) and offensive language (16.8 per cent) also recorded five year trend annual per cent decline.

The only two crime categories to record an annual per cent increase in the five-year trend were

intimidation, stalking and harassment (3.5 per cent) and fraud (8.5 per cent).

In the Coffs Harbour-Grafton statistical area, possession and/or use of amphetamines saw a two-year trend annual increase of 27.5 per cent, and assault police increased 14.9 per cent over the five year trend.

Criminal intent (50.7 per cent), liquor offences (43.3 per cent), steal from motor vehicle (22 per cent) and possession and/or use of marijuana (18.8 per cent) also two-year annual per cent decline.

BOCSAR executive director, Jackie Fitzgerald, said the recorded local government area crime figures released this week reflect trends in recorded crime before any COVID-19 restrictions.

"We know that the social distancing measures which commenced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the NSW Criminal Justice System," she said.

"The full extent of this impact will be analysed in a forthcoming BOCSAR publication."

New research has shown that crime fell sharply in April 2020 coinciding with strict social isolation strategies introduced to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BOCSAR examined changes in crime over six weeks from mid-March 2020, the time period that social distancing measures commenced in NSW.

Ms Fitzgerald said for key offences they compared the level of crime recorded by police in this six-week period with the expected level based on data from previous years.

The study revealed a decrease statewide in many crime categories, including:

• Robbery - down 42 per cent

• Non-domestic assault - down 39 per cent

• Sexual offences - down 32 per cent

• Break and enter-dwelling (down 29 per cent) and break and enter - non-dwelling (down 25 per cent)

• Steal from motor vehicle (down 34 per cent) and car theft (down 24 per cent)

• Shop lifting - down 55 per cent

• Some crimes remained stable including DV assault and certain drug offences.

Ms Fitzgerald noted that in many ways it was not surprising that the huge social upheaval caused by the lockdown also interrupted criminal activity.

"It also seems likely that, as restrictions are relaxed and NSW residents resume regular activities, crime rates will return to normal levels," she said.

CLARENCE VALLEY CRIME FIGURES

Offence type Apr 2015 - Mar 2016 Apr 2016 - Mar 2017 Apr 2017 - Mar 2018 Apr 2018 - Mar 2019 Apr 2019 - Mar 2020