Property crimes have been on the downward decline in the Clarence Valley local government area.
Crime

Crime statistics show surprising result for Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Jun 2020 1:00 AM
THE latest crime statistics for the Clarence Valley pre-coronavirus have revealed a steep decline in property offences such as trespass and stealing from motor vehicle, as well as possession and/or use of marijuana.

On Thursday the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research released the latest crime figures for the first quarter of 2020.

In the Clarence Valley local government area the statistics reveal steal from motor vehicle has seen an annual 33.5 per cent decline over the past two years.

During that same time period, fraud has decreased 19.1 per cent, possession and/or use of marijuana has gone down 34.6 per cent and trespass reduced by more than half (57.6 per cent).

The five year trend has seen more property crime on the decrease, with break and enter dwelling recording a 14.9 per cent annual decrease, steal from motor vehicle a 16.3 per cent decrease, arson down 14.1 per cent and malicious damage down 8.5 per cent.

Trespass (13.8 per cent) and offensive language (16.8 per cent) also recorded five year trend annual per cent decline.

The only two crime categories to record an annual per cent increase in the five-year trend were

intimidation, stalking and harassment (3.5 per cent) and fraud (8.5 per cent).

In the Coffs Harbour-Grafton statistical area, possession and/or use of amphetamines saw a two-year trend annual increase of 27.5 per cent, and assault police increased 14.9 per cent over the five year trend.

Criminal intent (50.7 per cent), liquor offences (43.3 per cent), steal from motor vehicle (22 per cent) and possession and/or use of marijuana (18.8 per cent) also two-year annual per cent decline.

BOCSAR executive director, Jackie Fitzgerald, said the recorded local government area crime figures released this week reflect trends in recorded crime before any COVID-19 restrictions.

"We know that the social distancing measures which commenced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the NSW Criminal Justice System," she said.

"The full extent of this impact will be analysed in a forthcoming BOCSAR publication."

New research has shown that crime fell sharply in April 2020 coinciding with strict social isolation strategies introduced to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BOCSAR examined changes in crime over six weeks from mid-March 2020, the time period that social distancing measures commenced in NSW.

Ms Fitzgerald said for key offences they compared the level of crime recorded by police in this six-week period with the expected level based on data from previous years.

The study revealed a decrease statewide in many crime categories, including:

• Robbery - down 42 per cent

• Non-domestic assault - down 39 per cent

• Sexual offences - down 32 per cent

• Break and enter-dwelling (down 29 per cent) and break and enter - non-dwelling (down 25 per cent)

• Steal from motor vehicle (down 34 per cent) and car theft (down 24 per cent)

• Shop lifting - down 55 per cent

• Some crimes remained stable including DV assault and certain drug offences.

Ms Fitzgerald noted that in many ways it was not surprising that the huge social upheaval caused by the lockdown also interrupted criminal activity.

"It also seems likely that, as restrictions are relaxed and NSW residents resume regular activities, crime rates will return to normal levels," she said.

CLARENCE VALLEY CRIME FIGURES

 

Offence type                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Apr 2015 - Mar 2016 Apr 2016 - Mar 2017 Apr 2017 - Mar 2018 Apr 2018 - Mar 2019 Apr 2019 - Mar 2020
Murder * 0 0 0 4 0
Attempted murder 0 0 0 0 0
Murder accessory, conspiracy 0 0 0 0 0
Manslaughter * 0 0 0 0 0
Domestic violence related assault 231 215 227 202 195
Non-domestic violence related assault 261 278 264 239 259
Assault Police 17 17 19 26 29
Sexual assault 45 51 38 48 49
Indecent assault, act of indecency and other sexual offences 70 43 63 47 67
Abduction and kidnapping 1 2 1 1 1
Robbery without a weapon 3 3 2 2 10
Robbery with a firearm 1 0 1 0 0
Robbery with a weapon not a firearm 7 10 1 5 2
Blackmail and extortion 0 0 0 0 0
Intimidation, stalking and harassment 211 225 242 269 242
Other offences against the person 5 10 3 8 8
Break and enter dwelling 297 288 191 188 156
Break and enter non-dwelling 140 108 134 95 111
Receiving or handling stolen goods 49 50 34 48 25
Motor vehicle theft 88 99 99 82 99
Steal from motor vehicle 299 280 225 221 147
Steal from retail store 144 131 116 160 179
Steal from dwelling 285 265 229 208 193
Steal from person 24 16 22 16 26
Stock theft 11 7 7 8 2
Fraud 192 256 306 329 266
Other theft 273 253 280 246 234
Arson 103 75 89 60 56
Malicious damage to property 626 592 462 542 438
Possession and/or use of cocaine 2 3 2 8 4
Possession and/or use of narcotics 0 2 3 2 0
Possession and/or use of cannabis 248 262 229 185 121
Possession and/or use of amphetamines 47 42 45 67 70
Possession and/or use of ecstasy 6 9 3 4 2
Possession and/or use of other drugs 23 13 13 16 11
Dealing, trafficking in cocaine 0 2 0 1 1
Dealing, trafficking in narcotics 0 0 0 0 0
Dealing, trafficking in cannabis 6 11 7 5 2
Dealing, trafficking in amphetamines 3 5 6 7 13
Dealing, trafficking in ecstasy 2 0 0 1 0
Dealing, trafficking in other drugs 3 0 0 1 1
Cultivating cannabis 53 37 45 31 37
Manufacture drug 4 7 2 3 2
Importing drugs 0 0 1 1 0
Other drug offences 29 26 27 35 21
Prohibited and regulated weapons offences 110 157 137 165 135
Trespass 96 95 82 125 53
Offensive conduct 58 48 59 47 49
Offensive language 48 47 51 43 23
Criminal intent 16 17 20 23 15
Betting and gaming offences 0 0 0 0 0
Liquor offences 89 104 106 79 74
Pornography offences 3 3 2 1 4
Prostitution offences 0 0 0 0 0
Escape custody 6 2 3 2 4
Breach Apprehended Violence Order 111 168 137 138 152
Breach bail conditions 204 272 275 276 284
Fail to appear 0 0 2 0 0
Resist or hinder officer 55 81 77 86 83
Other offences against justice procedures 8 12 9 12 19
Transport regulatory offences 4 4 5 2 4
Other offences 177 162 156 126 83
