Crime stats good news for Valley

Jarrard Potter
CRIME statistics released this week have revealed a fall in most criminal acts across the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command.

The data from the latest quarterly Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report showed there had been decreases in 10 of the 17 major offence categories in the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command.

Over the past 24 months to September this year, break and enter in dwellings had reduced by 37.7 percent, with stealing from a motor vehicle down 19.1 per cent.

Across the whole Coffs Harbour and Grafton region, steal from retail store dropped by 31.5 per cent, while domestic violence related assault had falled 9.3 per cent in the 24 months to September.

Domestic violence-related assaults fell 3.5 per cent across the state.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM, said new strategies allow officers to place greater emphasis on perpetrators and hold them more accountable.

"For a long time, modern law enforcement has focused just on victims of domestic violence, which is entirely appropriate, but the perpetrators are the ones who need to be held to account," Commissioner Fuller said.

"Protection of victims is paramount and, I will continue working towards reducing domestic violence offences in NSW."

Topics:  bocsar coffs clarence local area command crime statistics nsw police

Grafton Daily Examiner
