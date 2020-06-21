Latest crime stats reveal downward trend in Clarence Valley

Property crime, such as steal from motor vehicle, has been on the decline in the Clarence Valley

THE latest crime statistics for the Clarence Valley pre-coronavirus have revealed a steep decline in property offences such as trespass and stealing from motor vehicle, as well as possession and/or use of marijuana.

Last week the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research released the latest crime figures for the first quarter of 2020.

In the Clarence Valley local government area the statistics reveal a marked decline in various types of property crime.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said the results were pleasing, and reflected increased education in the community about keeping property secure, as well as proactive policing.

"We try and approach crime reduction in a number of different ways, there's no one size fits all approach but a combination of prevention, deterrence and responding to crime trend," Chief Insp Reid said.

"I think the results are fantastic but not a surprise, and they're a testament to the good work we have been doing."

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said the latest crime statistics revealing a decline in property crime were a “fantastic result”. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Chief Insp Reid said education and awareness around basic safety principals were fundamental in reducing property crime.

"Basic things like making sure people know not to leave valuables out in plain sight and updating locks on premises can have a big impact in reducing property crime," Chief Insp Reid said.

"We also work hard to identify suspects known for these types of offences and make sure we're on top of things that can help prevent crime.

"Coffs/Clarence Police District work with other agencies to make crime reduction a whole community response."

Steal from motor vehicle has seen an annual 33.5 per cent decline over the past two years.

During that same time period, fraud has decreased 19.1 per cent, possession and/or use of marijuana has gone down 34.6 per cent and trespass reduced by more than half (57.6 per cent).

The five year trend has seen more property crime on the decrease, with break and enter dwelling recording a 14.9 per cent annual decrease, steal from motor vehicle a 16.3 per cent decrease, arson down 14.1 per cent and malicious damage down 8.5 per cent.

Trespass (13.8 per cent) and offensive language (16.8 per cent) also recorded five year trend annual per cent decline.

The only two crime categories to record an annual per cent increase in the five-year trend were intimidation, stalking and harassment (3.5 per cent) and fraud (8.5 per cent).

In the Coffs Harbour-Grafton statistical area, possession and/or use of amphetamines saw a two-year trend annual increase of 27.5 per cent, and assault police increased 14.9 per cent over the five year trend.

Criminal intent (50.7 per cent), liquor offences (43.3 per cent), steal from motor vehicle (22 per cent) and possession and/or use of marijuana (18.8 per cent) also two-year annual per cent decline.

BOCSAR executive director, Jackie Fitzgerald, said the recorded local government area crime figures released this week reflect trends in recorded crime before any COVID-19 restrictions.

"We know that the social distancing measures which commenced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the NSW Criminal Justice System," she said.

"The full extent of this impact will be analysed in a forthcoming BOCSAR publication."