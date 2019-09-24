Crime Stoppers Renew appeal for Yamba woman

Authorities have taken to social media to renew their appeal for the unsolved case of Lee Ellen Stace.

AUTHORITIES have taken to social media to renew their appeal for information about Yamba woman Lee Ellen Stace.

The Crime Stoppers NSW Facebook post, which details the 16-year-old's last known movements and subsequent investigation, has already been shared 60 times.

"It's been nearly 22 years since the Stace family last saw Lee Ellen - that's a long time without answers," Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Scott Cook said.

"There is someone out there who knows who is responsible for her death and we're hoping this reward may prompt them to get in touch with police."

Lee Ellen Stace was last seen on Tuesday, September 2, 1997 when she finished work at a Yamba Road supermarket. Six weeks later, her remains were found in Yuraygir National Park.