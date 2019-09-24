Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities have taken to social media to renew their appeal for the unsolved case of Lee Ellen Stace.
Authorities have taken to social media to renew their appeal for the unsolved case of Lee Ellen Stace.
Crime

Crime Stoppers Renew appeal for Yamba woman

Jenna Thompson
by
24th Sep 2019 8:23 AM

AUTHORITIES have taken to social media to renew their appeal for information about Yamba woman Lee Ellen Stace.

The Crime Stoppers NSW Facebook post, which details the 16-year-old's last known movements and subsequent investigation, has already been shared 60 times.

"It's been nearly 22 years since the Stace family last saw Lee Ellen - that's a long time without answers," Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Scott Cook said.

MORE

"There is someone out there who knows who is responsible for her death and we're hoping this reward may prompt them to get in touch with police."

Lee Ellen Stace was last seen on Tuesday, September 2, 1997 when she finished work at a Yamba Road supermarket. Six weeks later, her remains were found in Yuraygir National Park.

crime stoppers lee ellen stace
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'It just started rolling, I couldn't jump back in'

    premium_icon 'It just started rolling, I couldn't jump back in'

    News Motorists have been given a stark reminder this afternoon never to forget the handbrake.

    Shock $170k dental bill leaves patients out of pocket

    premium_icon Shock $170k dental bill leaves patients out of pocket

    Health Orthodontist leaves gaping hole in patients' finances.

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime Police fined 80 cyclists over weekend for not wearing helmet

    Taipans rear heads in fierce CRL Zone Championships

    premium_icon Taipans rear heads in fierce CRL Zone Championships

    Rugby League The young stars turned heads as they proved the doubters wrong.