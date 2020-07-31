Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Crime syndicate linked to virus trio

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
31st Jul 2020 6:51 AM

The trio at the centre of Queensland's coronavirus panic are being further investigated by police into whether an organised crime syndicate coached the women to cover their tracks at the border, including destroying phones.

Diana Lasu, Olivia Muranga and a 21-year-old Algester woman were yesterday charged with fraud and lying to health officials after they visited Melbourne.

They returned to Queensland without declaring their whereabouts to officials.

The ABC reports that police are examining whether the trio acted "on the instructions of crime syndicate handlers in a bid to evade quarantine, including by destroying phones".

RELATED: Olivia Muranga's brother defends border chaos teens

Police also claim the crime syndicate is allegedly involved in the theft and transport of luxury items between capital cities.

Police told the ABC they are investigating the women's alleged involvement in stealing luxury handbags over their time in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this month.

It comes as the women were fined by Victorian police for hosting a party of more than 30-people at their Melbourne accommodation.

Queensland Police has launched a second criminal investigation and said all three women are now co-operating.

"Task Force Sierra Linnet is unrelated and not connected to the alleged travel to Victoria," a statement read.

Originally published as Crime syndicate linked to virus trio

More Stories

coronavirus crime editors picks teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s about saving lives’: The app showing up the sharks

        premium_icon ‘It’s about saving lives’: The app showing up the sharks

        News Some might decry the use of an app that tells you 'there's a shark in the ocean' but co-creator of Doral Shark Reports says it's a way of sustainably saving lives.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Whale ‘snot’ tells a story of poor health on journey home

        premium_icon Whale ‘snot’ tells a story of poor health on journey home

        Pets & Animals Researchers have been studying whale blow - similar to our ‘snot’.

        Proclaiming Grafton’s next live music centre

        premium_icon Proclaiming Grafton’s next live music centre

        Education Classrooms, dance studios and music venue – and it’ll be here by February at...