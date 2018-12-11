Theft from vehicles, fraud, up in Coffs-Grafton region

OFFENCES SPREAD: A hot spot map of reported break and enter dwellings in the Grafton and South Grafton regions.

POLICE have issued a reminder to Clarence Valley residents to be vigilant with personal security following a series of thefts from cars in the Westlawn area last week.

The thefts follow the release of the latest statistics from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, which revealed some of the highest increases in crime in regional NSW came in the Coffs Harbour to Grafton area.

According to the figures, fraud cases were up 61 per cent, thefts from motor vehicles were up 32 per cent and thefts from retail stores were up 44 per cent in the past two years to September.

In the year leading up to September, there were 977 fraud cases, 776 cases of steal from motor vehicles, and 434 retail thefts.

Hotspot map of reported theft from motor vehicles in the Grafton and South Grafton regions. BOCSAR

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Dallas Leven confirmed thefts from motor vehicles were reported to police from one night.

"The area hit last week was a residential area that generally has a low crime rate, which goes to show this type of offence can happen anywhere," Insp Leven said.

Hotspot map of reported thefts from motor vehicles in the Yamba area. BOCSAR

Insp Leven said residents should ensure their cars are locked and any valuables left inside vehicles are out of sight from opportunistic crooks.

"Generally don't make yourself an easy target for anyone that might be in the area looking to commit this type of offence," Insp Leven said.

BOCSAR STATS

Coffs Harbour-Grafton percentage change 24 months to September 2018 in: