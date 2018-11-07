Criminal won't pay back $6500 in stolen property, damages

Rhys Allen Pickels, 26, has been jailed for two years following a three-month crime spree.

AFTER racking up a five-page criminal history during four years of drug abuse, a man has been jailed for two years for his latest crime spree.

Over a period of three months Rhys Allen Pickels, 26, ran up a bill of almost $6500 in damages and stolen property.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to 14 offences including unlawful possession and use of a vehicle, wilful damage, stealing, trespass and obstructing police.

The court heard Pickels had a history of dishonesty offences, but not of unlawfully using vehicles.

In June this year, Pickels stole items from a Shelly Beach home including a laptop, keys, perfume and skateboards some of which were later found by police in a stolen car.

He also left a motorbike and Audi damaged and a Ford Fiesta burnt out in his wake.

Pickels further breached his bail three times by failing to report to the Coolum police station.

Lawyer Luke Bull told the court his client had a "pretty shocking" criminal history which ramped up following an addiction to methamphetamine developed in 2014.

He said when Pickels got out of prison in March he had no support available, but now had the support of his mother who moved to Queensland.

Pickels hopes to live with her when he's released.

Mr Bull argued the amount of compensation asked for by police would be "crushing" on Pickels and wasn't backed up by receipts.

Pickels was ordered to a head sentence of two years' imprisonment with parole release in April 2019 given the 88 days in custody he's already served.

He was not required to pay compensation.