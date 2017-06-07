Crisis meeting to help save gallery

A crowd attends the annoucement of the 2016 Jacaranda Acquistive Drawing Award. Proposed funding cuts may see this and other programs jepodised.

AN EMERGENCY meeting will be held for the Clarence Valley community tomorrow to respond to threats to slash funding to the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters said the gallery's owner, the Clarence Valley Council, was believed to have earmarked the gallery for a 50% funding cut as it looks to meet the State Government's Fit for the Future guidelines.

Mr Watters said the proposal to cut funds was likely to go to next week's council committee meetings.

He said cuts would put at risk the gallery's extensive range of programs that work with schools and other community groups.

"It is the most important culture gathering place Clarence Valley built on a sense of community,” he said.

"These proposed budget cuts will greatly impact on the Gallery's ability to run such programs in the future”

Mr Watters said it was important the community supported maintaining the levels of fund to the gallery.

"This community meeting has been called to discuss these proposed cuts which will take effect from 2018/2019 in the council's proposed 2018/2019 budget for the Gallery,” he said.

"Community comments and submissions protesting this proposed reduction in funding are due to council in writing by Friday, June 16, hence the urgency of the gathering community support.”

He said the meeting would be held at the gallery tomorrow at 1pm.