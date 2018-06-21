WC Wrap: GOAT v GOATEE Ronaldo’s dig to rival Messi

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sticks out his tongue during the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

CRISTIANO Ronaldo wrote himself into the history books and takes a shot at great rival Lionel Messi, Uruguay qualified for the Round of 16 while two nations saw their hopes of reaching to knockout stages snuffed out.

It was another busy day in Russia, here's our full re-cap.

GOAT DEBATE REACHES NEW LEVELS

Fans are convinced Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the never-ending GOAT debate with Lionel Messi to new extremes.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo puts his head to good use against Morocco.

Portugal hero Ronaldo celebrated his first goal against Spain last week by stroking his chin, an apparent response to Messi posing with a live goat for an Adidas advertising campaign.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo arrived at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow sporting a goatee and social media users were convinced it wasn't a coincidence.

Ronaldo himself tells a different story about his new look.

"This goatee? It's a joke I had with [Ricardo] Quaresma," he after the match, in which he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory.

"We were in the sauna [before Friday's match against Spain] and I started to shave and I left the goatee - I said if I score tomorrow I would leave it for the rest of the tournament. And it gave me luck, I scored that game, I scored this one, so it stays."

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring a goal



Ronaldo's early header against Morocco put Portugal in pole position to finish top of Group B but the result ended the Africans' hopes of reaching the next stage.

Ronaldo (four) edged ahead of Russia's Denis Cheryshev (three) in the Golden Boot standings and once again wrote himself into the record books, becoming Europe's highest ever goalscorer.

In the day's other action, Luis Suarez celebrated his 100th international with a goal against Saudi Arabia that put Uruguay into the round 16 and ended the Saudi's hopes, courtesy of the 1-0 result in Rostov.

In the day's other Group B clash, Spain held on for a 1-0 victory over Iran, courtesy of Diego Costa's fortuitous deflected goal. The result means that Portugal and Spain only need a draw in their final group games to advance to the round of 16.

GAMES/RESULTS:

GROUP A: Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0

GROUP B: Portugal beat Morocco 1-0

GROUP B: Spain beat Iran 1-0

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

Good

Most people leave their empty beer cups and chip packets under the seat when they go to sporting events, not the Senegal fans, they help clean up after a match. Class!

Bad

From the brilliant to the ridiculous. Luis Suarez doesn't do himself many favours at times with his antics on the pitch, but this was downright weird. After netting in his 100th international match, the Barcelona striker went down easily before contorting his body into a rather awkward position. Never change, Luis.

Ugly

Nobody casts the football villain quite like Pepe and he was in fine form against Morocco, winding up his opponents as much those watching from the couch.

The Portugal defender gave his nomination for an Oscar after receiving a slight nudge from Morocco captain Medhi Benatia. Cue the social media outrage!