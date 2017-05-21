25°
News

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

21st May 2017 5:00 AM
Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.
Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Criterion Theatre's latest production tackles one the early works of history's finest playwrights, George Bernard Shaw.

Arms and the Man is a charming comedy, an entertaining take on the futility of war, the pretentiousness of the Nouveau Riche and the importance of chocolate.

This entertaining production is ably directed by theatre stalwart Mareia Cowper. Mareia is a life member of the Criterion Theatre but left Grafton in 1999 so the company is delighted to have her back in the theatre fold.

Mareia's credits are many, and established Criterion patrons will remember her popular productions of Money & Friends by David Williamson and Hotel Sorento by Hannie Rayson. She returned to the Criterion stage last year as CWA president Maree Bucknell in the hilarious comedy Australia Day, and is now in the director's chair.

PRODUCTION: See Arms and the Man at the Criterion Theatre.
PRODUCTION: See Arms and the Man at the Criterion Theatre. Adam Hourigan

Raina Petkoff, played beautifully by Meg Lucas, wants more out of life. She's stuck in a small town and is spoilt and pampered by her doting parents, Catherine (Glenys Addison) and Major Paul Petkoff (Merve Prior).

Raina, raised on a diet of romance novels and opera, knows there is more to life; she wants adventure, excitement and love.

So, when Wesley Chegwidden, who plays the charming Swiss soldier trying to escape the battlefield, shimmies up a drain pipe into her bedroom, what's an adventurous and practical-minded girl to do? Offer him safety, chocolate and of course, fall in love.

Raina's life becomes complicated when her betrothed returns from war. It appears she is already engaged to the most eligible, gallant man in town, Major Sergius Sarranoff.

When you add the saucy and outspoken maid, Louka to the romantic mix, things really do become interesting. Melissa Christie's interpretation of this role will seduce audiences.

No one is more confused by these antics than Raina's parents who are under the misapprehension that Louka and their dependable manservant, Nicola (Paul White) are engaged.

In true George Bernard Shaw style, this is more than your average love triangle.

There is irony, comedy, parental concern and a saucy sub-plot.

"Arms and the Man” was first produced by the Royal Avenue Theatre, now the Playhouse Theatre in the West End of London, in 1894.

It has lost none of its relevance or humour and was one of Shaw's first commercial successes.

He was called on to stage after the curtain. Amidst the cheers, one audience member booed. Shaw replied, in characteristic fashion, "My dear fellow, I quite agree with you, but what are we two against so many?”

All tickets now on sale at Buckley's Music Store, 2/137 Prince Street, Grafton (entrance on Bacon Street), including Rotary Opening Night which is a fundraising event for Rotary Projects. General public are also welcome this night.

Show dates are:

  • Preview night Thursday 25th May 7.30pm
  • Rotary Opening Night Friday 26h May 7.30pm
  • Saturday 27thMay 7.30pm
  • Matinee Sunday 28th May 2pm
  • Friday 2nd June 7.30pm
  • Saturday 3rd June 7.30pm
  • Last Performance Matinee Sunday 4th June 2pm

Ticket Prices:

  • Preview $15
  • All other shows $20

Table seating, BYO drinks and nibbles.

www.criteriontheatre.org.au or like Criterion Theatre on Facebook.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  criterion theatre whatson

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

Read all the happenings from the community groups of the Clarence

Clean me out, Scotty! Let's follow your advice

Redman Coonawarra The Last Row Shiraz (2014, $30): The last row is the back bench where junior pollies and ex-PMs sneer and bicker, lamenting they can't drink at lunch now because of drug testing. Rating: 9/10.

Isn't it nice to have a template for your household budget each May?

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod ready to ring out sound

Iluka Public School choir singers are reflected on Schools day at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Competition at Maclean Civic Hall

BACKWARD GLANCES: 50 years ago in The Daily Examiner

Front page of The Daily Examiner, May 20 1967

Take a look back in time

Local Partners

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 21/5

Read all the happenings from the community groups of the Clarence

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod ready to ring out sound

Iluka Public School choir singers are reflected on Schools day at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

Competition at Maclean Civic Hall

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.

Life member returns to direct charming comedy

Massive weekend of live music coming up at Pacific

Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.

Hip-hop tonight and electro tomorrow at Yamba venue

9 things to do this weekend

Ken Davison was competing for Grafton in the 63 age division for Grafton at the Masters Hockey tournament at Grafton on Saturday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

There's no shortage of activities happening in the Clarence Valley

What's on the small screen this week

THE long-awaited Twin Peaks sequel debuts on Stan, the knockout rounds begin on The Voice and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

Royals and A-listers celebrate Pippa Middleton's big day

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Spectators gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the wedding of the year

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.

Life member returns to direct charming comedy

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance James Matthews today

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

There are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do

Aussie Pirates fan becomes Aussie Pirates star

Brenton Thwaites and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Aussie actor says he's watched all the Pirates movies

Chris Cornell’s family disputes suicide call by examiner

Singer's family disputes finding of suicide as cause of death

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

HAMPTON&#39;S STYLE COTTAGE - Affordable entry with low holding costs

241 Lawrence Rd (Great Marlow), Grafton 2460

House 2 1 $230,000

Grafton is well renowned for its historic streetscapes and a home with heart is always highly sought. Fresh to the market is this recently refurbished settlers...

Large Bush Block Surrounded By Bundjalung National Park

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With ... $260,000

Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With a sealed road to the property as well as formed access road to the actual...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!