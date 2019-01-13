A Star Is Born’s big chance to bounce back

After bombing out at the Golden Globes, it’s anticipated Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will pick up big for "A Star is Born" at the Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures via AP

After bombing out at the Golden Globes, it’s anticipated Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will pick up big for "A Star is Born" at the Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures via AP

Awards season is in full swing as Hollywood prepares for its second blockbuster red carpet event for 2019.

The Critics Choice Awards will roll out the red carpet for A-listers in California on Sunday local time, and is considered one of the best barometers for predicting the Academy Awards.

Despite missing out on all the big gongs in a shock upset at the Golden Globes last week, it's expected Lady Gaga and the A Star Is Born team will clean up at the 24th annual event, which celebrates the best work in both film and television and will stream direct from the US on Foxtel.

Lady Gaga poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Shallow from the film A Star Is Born at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Gaga unsurprisingly is up for the Best Actress award, as well as Glenn Close (The Wife) who stormed ahead of the singer-turned-actor to take out the Globe.

It will be a tight race between the two, who are up against five other stars including Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite).

Period drama The Favourite leads this years nominations with a total of 14, including best picture, best acting ensemble and best director, followed closely by Black Panther which has notched 12 nods.

First Man came third with 10 nominations, with Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice trailing closely behind with nine.

Emma Stone is up for an award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite. Picture: Yorgos Lanthimos

Bradley Cooper is up for both Best Actor and Best Director for his work on A Star Is Born, after being snubbed for both awards at the Globes.

Despite cleaning up at the Globes, Bohemian Rhapsody is only up for three awards including Rami Malek in the Best Actor category, as well as Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.

The awards will air express from the US on Monday at 11am AEDT on E!.

Here is the full list of nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Black Panther is up for 12 awards. Picture: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney/AP

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Ryan Gosling, First Man

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Glenn Close won Best Actress at the Globes — will she make it a double at the Critics Choice? Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic, Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, First Man

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Bradley Cooper has received high praise for directing A Star Is Born. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures/AP

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Jason Bateman, Game Night

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams, Game Night

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham: Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón: Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara: The Favourite

Adam McKay: Vice

Paul Schrader: First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly: Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski: A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole: Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins: If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters: A Star Is Born

Josh Singer: First Man

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee: BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison, Black Panther

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

First Man is tipped to take out a number of awards.

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma

Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin, Vice

Tom Cross, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Joe Walker, Widows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST SONG

All the Stars, Black Panther

Girl in the Movies, Dumplin'

I'll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born

Trip a Little Light Fantastic, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers, Green Book

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

The Critics Choice Awards will air in Australia, express from the US, on Monday at 11am AEDT on E!.