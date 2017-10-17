CRJC confident races will go ahead despite heavy track

Calanda blazed home in race record time to claim the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) for Peter and Paul Snowden.After a line of eight that turned toward home, jockey Jim Byrne poked his nose through and put the foot down. A late challenge from topweight The Monstar almost pipped the three-year-old gelding who had just enough juice to hold on and win by a short head.Calanda finished the 1200m trip in 1.07.56.

Calanda blazed home in race record time to claim the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) for Peter and Paul Snowden.After a line of eight that turned toward home, jockey Jim Byrne poked his nose through and put the foot down. A late challenge from topweight The Monstar almost pipped the three-year-old gelding who had just enough juice to hold on and win by a short head.Calanda finished the 1200m trip in 1.07.56. Trackside Photography

RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie believes the club will be able to fight through recent rains to produce an exciting eight-race program today.

The Grafton Racecourse has been inundated with rain across the weekend receiving 12.5mm in the 24 hours to midday yesterday and more than 55mm in the week.

The course is rated at a heavy 10 heading into today's meeting and Beattie said that is what he expected it to stay at.

"I would suggest we are more chance of running on the track than not,” he said.

"It will just be dependent on whether we receive more rain overnight and how much we get.”

Some horse trainers have indicated their reluctance to run in the heavy going but Beattie said that was just a part of racing.

"The fields will no doubt be affected by the weather, but there is not much we can do about that,” he said.

"It should still be a strong eight-race program.”

The meeting follows on from the CRJC's annual celebration at the 2016/17 Horse of the Year Awards on Saturday night.

Find out about the award winners in sport today and more about the racing at Grafton in an eight-page Supaform lift-out inside.