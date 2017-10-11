28°
CRJCA holding rep trials on today

Isaac Jones is bowling to Ben Shipman. Junior cricket at JJ Lawrence Field. South Grafton [batting] Vs Nambucca/Bellingen Valley [fielding]. Photo Leigh Jensen / The Daily Examiner
Isaac Jones is bowling to Ben Shipman. Junior cricket at JJ Lawrence Field. South Grafton [batting] Vs Nambucca/Bellingen Valley [fielding]. Photo Leigh Jensen / The Daily Examiner Leigh Jensen
by Jarrard Potter

CRICKET: The next generation of cricket's superstars will have their shot at representative selection when Clarence River Junior Cricket Association host their representative cricket trials this afternoon from 4pm at the Ellem Oval nets.

CRJCA secretary Janet Grieve said all players are encouraged to come along and register their interest for selection.

"We are also asking for expressions of interest for the rep coaches," she said.

"Interested players and coaches should be committed to training for and playing three to four rep games across the North Coast Cricket Council. All games will be completed before the Christmas break. If a player isn't available on Wednesday they can send their details through via email or phone and they will be added to the selection lists.

"We wish everyone well."

Cricket NSW will also be hosting a Community Coaching Course (Level One) at Grafton on October 15 at Ellem Oval. Grieve said the course, which normally costs $120 to complete, is free this season.

"All participant will need to complete their Level O before attending the course. Participants must be 16 and over to complete the Level One course."

For more details contact Grieve on 0427 422 243.

