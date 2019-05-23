CRL decide on Grafton Ghosts points deduction appeal

DECISION MADE: The CRL has returned some of the deducted competition points to the Grafton Ghosts

RUGBY LEAGUE: Country Rugby League have ruled on the appeal made by the Grafton Ghosts over the decision made by Group 2 administrators to deduct the first grade side four competition points over fielding an unregistered player.

At a hearing in Ballina last night, an independent board convened by the CRL decided to return two of the four competition points to the Ghosts.

Grafton Ghosts club president Gary Gillespie said he was unaware of some of the finer points of the decision, including which game the CRL deemed the Ghosts were to have been in breach of the player registration rule.

"All we know is that it puts us back onto second place on the ladder and we go back to concentrating on a big game of football this weekend,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie thanked Grafton solicitor Joe Fahey for representing the club at the hearing.

The Ghosts now sit two points behind competition leaders Coffs Harbour Comets.