Croc owner takes on Queensland Police over handgun

Koorana Crocodile Farm's John Lever with two of the new croc hatchlings.

CROCODILE farm owner John Lever has won his battle with Queensland Police Service to hold a handgun licence.

Mr Lever, who has held a gun licence for 16 years, was forced to take QPS to court over his rejected handgun licence application.

According to court documents, his gun licence renewal for the handgun was rejected last year by QPS, with police arguing a rifle only would be needed in Mr Lever's line of work.

Mr Lever has operated Koorana Crocodile Farm at Coowonga since 1981 and has more than 5000 crocodiles today.

"My main debate is they (QPS) may know a lot about guns but they don't know much about the dangers of dealing with crocodiles," Mr Lever said.

In a decision handed down by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, member Stephen Lumb found it was a genuine requirement of a licence applicant's occupation that he or she had use of a weapon for personal protection.

The farm is a major tourist attraction for the region, with more than 30,000 visitors a year.

John Lever and his team measure Pinjarra before his relocation to the Melbourne Aquarium in September last year Jenny Lanyon

Mr Lever also runs a five-day crocodile handling training course, which he has conducted for more than two decades.

He hosts academics from several universities at the croc farm for research purposes, including artificial insemination of crocodiles.

Staff at the farm also collect eggs for harvesting from 50 nests during a three-month period.

Koorana Crocodile Farm owner John Lever with a two-year-old crocodile he had to nurse back to health Photo Rachael Conaghan/The Morning Bulletin Rachael Conaghan

Police referred to cases outside Queensland to back up their argument.

However Mr Lever provided expert witness evidence, including from international crocodile specialist group chairman Professor Grahame Webb and Carmor Plains Wildlife Reserve in the Northern Territory part-owner Matthew Kelman.

In a statement, Mr Kelman said "the most practical and safe firearm when working or handling crocs is a handgun".

SNAP: Koorana crocodile farm owner John Lever feeds Buka, a one tonne crocodile. Rachael Conaghan

He said a rifle would be left on the ground, or in mud, when collecting eggs as this task required two hands.

Mr Kelman also stated he had used a handgun to kill a crocodile on two occasions.

Prof Webb, who worked with crocodiles for 45 years, stated that "crocodiles can shift from completely immobile to 100 per cent activity instantly because they rely on anaerobic metabolism".

"Hence, people working with crocs need to always be prepared for a situation to shift from no danger to absolute danger with injury and potential death within a second."

Jason and John Lever examine Gaddafi after his sperm was collected for artificial insemination. At 570kg and 4.3 metres, Gaddafi is soon to be the star attraction at the Rockhampton Zoo. ROK060814gaddafi

During cross-examination, the police lawyer suggested a second person standby with a rifle during crocodile work.

But Prof Webb argued that was "completely impracticable" as some work required workers to descend from helicopters where there was no room to manoeuvre a rifle.

Prof Webb pointed to cases where a rifle was in the hands of people inexperienced with crocodiles and they're "just as likely to shoot the person rather than the crocodile".

Mr Lumb stated he accepted Prof Webb's evidence, "particularly in the absence of any evidence to suggest that use of a rifle would be a practical alternative to a handgun".

He ruled QPS's decision to reject Mr Lever's licence renewal aside and a fresh licence be endorsed with a set of conditions.

Mr Lever told The Morning Bulletin the handgun saga had an adverse economic impact on his Coowonga crocodile farm business.

This was due to the three trips he had to make to Brisbane by road with overnight stays and meals.

He said his wife, Lillian, also had her handgun licence rejected by QPS with the legislation changes made in 2016.