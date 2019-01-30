Menu
Justin Mills spotted a large saltwater crocodile crossing the Bruce Highway north of Ingham. Photo: Justin Mills
Environment

Crocodile crosses Bruce Highway

by Keagan Elder
30th Jan 2019 4:58 PM
A LARGE saltwater crocodile was spotted crossing the Bruce Highway north of Ingham on Tuesday night as a monsoon dumped heavy rain over the region.

Justin Mills filmed the reptile creeping along the side of the road.

"Heading home from work last night and found this speed bump (the crocodile) on the highway at the Seymour north of Ingham, with traffic control just down the road," Mr Mills wrote on Facebook.

His video went viral after Mr Mills shared it on the FNQ Flood Watch Facebook page.

The video stirred some humorous comments.

"Great job to steer him to safety. Must be a male (croc), females never get lost, they just go sightseeing," Helen Vincent said.

"Hope he got a RBT and licence check," Daffyd Phillips commented.

Meanwhile a man was filmed swimming in the flooded channel on Becks Rd as heavy rains passed over.

Heavy rain continues to fall over the Townsville region.

In Upper Bluewater 282mm was recorded in 9am to 2pm while Upper Black River had 281mm and Woolshed 196mm.

Townsville city recorded between 50-80mm in that period.

crocodile editors picks flooding qld weather

