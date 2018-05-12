Sea Eagles snap up Hodko at last

Cronulla's Trent Hodkinson looks like being snapped up by the Manly Sea Eagles. Picture: Gregg Porteous

TRENT Hodkinson's long awaited return to Manly is back on the table with the Sea Eagles offering the half an 18-month deal.

While Cronulla is yet to receive the paperwork, the parties have a handshake agreement that they will release Hodkinson should he receive a multi-year deal.

Hodkinson pulled out of the Newtown Jets' clash on Saturday and could join the Sea Eagles as early as Monday in preparation for their next clash against Melbourne on Saturday.

Manly would be Hodkinson's third club this year. He started pre-season at Newcastle and joined Cronulla in February.

He has played four top grade games as a back-up to Matt Moylan.

The Sea Eagles were keen to lure him when he was released from Newcastle earlier this year, only to be hamstrung by the NRL's salary cap investigation.

An injury-ravaged Manly side has lost the off-contract Lachlan Croker for the season and Dylan Walker is a hesitant five-eighth as the club still recovers from the off-season departure of Blake Green.

Hodkinson, 29, made his top grade debut for Manly in 2010, playing 24 matches before joining the Bulldogs.

The move basically ensures Jackson Hastings will not play another top grade game for Manly.

