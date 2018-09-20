Sharks say they can rattle Chambers

William Chambers of the Storm and Paul Gallen of the Sharks rumble at the end of the Round 4 NRL match between the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the Melbourne Storm at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney, Friday, March 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

CRONULLA are bracing for a fiery showdown with Will Chambers who has been the Sharks' public enemy no. 1 one in recent years with Shane Flanagan boasting his side has been able to "get under the skin" of Chambers in recent clashes.

The Sharks are expecting extra spice from Chambers who will make his return from a three game crusher tackle ban on Friday night.

Chambers imploded when the team's met earlier this year with a choke hold on in the final minute of the game costing him two weeks on the sidelines.

"I'm not sure he gets under our skin," Flanagan said. "We've got under him. He is the one who has blown up all the time. I've got a team of people who stand up for themselves who won't take a backward step. Chambers is the same.

"When push comes to shove, we won't get shoved. We'll do our own pushing as well."

You cannot get more of a contrasting figure than the man tasked with stopping Chambers. Chambers has been suspended more times this year than Cronulla centre Ricky Leutele has in his nine-season career.

In fact, Chambers has eight charges to his name - including two against the Sharks - while Leutele has not been suspended in his 127 game career. Flanagan dubbed the laconic Leutele as "Mr Consistent'."

"Ricky is not fazed by it and is looking forward to the challenge," Flanagan said. "He is always consistent in his performances. His best and worse are that close together you can't see the difference.

Ricky Leutele is the man tasked with shutting Chambers down. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

"They've had some good battles over times. I don't know who has got the points but I'm sure Ricky will give it a real good crack."

Friday marks the 11th and final time Chambers and Leutele have marked up against each other with the Sharks centre heading to Toronto Wolfpack at the end of the season.

Leutele has more than held his own against the Kangaroos star with wins split at five apiece.

"He has never gotten under my skin," Leutele said of Chambers. "It's always a good battle.

"He is the most skilful centre I've come up against. He is really switched on for the whole 80.

"He brings the best out of me when I come up against him."

The punishing Chambers is one of Melbourne’s most dangerous players. Picture by Mark Evans.

Cronulla fullback Valentine Holmes had a small glimpse of what Chambers in action earlier this year. While the pair have been part of Australian and Queensland sides in the past two years, Holmes got to play outside Chambers in the final Origin game following a backline reshuffle after Greg Inglis' injury.

"You see it first hand," Holmes said. "Because we lost the first two games he was pretty quiet in the third game.

"We're all expecting it from him this week. I'm glad I'm not in the front line against him. I don't have to put up with it.

" (Leutele) is a pretty cool and collected, I don't think anyone likes to pick on him because he is harmless. "He doesn't' start fights or do any of the niggly stuff. (Chambers) won't do that to Rick. He'll probably (target) Andrew or Gal."

