Val set to quit Sharks to pursue NFL dream

Valentine Holmes is considering quitting the NRL to chase a career in the NFL.

Valentine Holmes has told the Cronulla Sharks that he intends to follow Jarryd Hayne's old flight path by pursuing a career in the NFL.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the Australian and Queensland Origin representative recently checked out a major NFL franchise during a visit to Nike's head office in the United States.

He is under contract to the Sharks for next season and was expected to sign with the North Queensland Cowboys from 2020 onwards to be closer to his family.

This is why the move to the United States is such a shock.

The Daily Telegraph understands he wants to move immediately.

Holmes was a part of an NFL testing camp a few years back. Picture: Nathan Edwards

In 2016 he trialled in front of NFL agents with Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan says he is unaware of any move.

Holmes only returned home to Sydney on Monday from his overseas break.

The fullback is expected to meet with Sharks chief executive Barry Russell on Wednesday to sort out his future.

Holmes says he seriously considered the switch in 2016. (AAP Image/ Peter Mitchell)

The Cronulla star reportedly notched 4.6 seconds for the 40 yard dash, comparable to the likes of Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Tampa Bay star Mike Evans.

Holmes had been expected to link up with North Queensland in 2020. In 2017 he revealed were it not for Ben Barba's drugs ban he may have headed to the NFL at the end of 2016.

