Crook caught during daylight robbery sentenced

A South Grafton man has been jailed for a break-in of a business last year.

A CROOK who was caught red-handed during a daylight robbery of a South Grafton business by a good Samaritan neighbour and the owner of the business will spend at least the next four months behind bars.

Steven Winwood-Smith, 42, was sentenced in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a raft of charges, including remain in building with intent to commit an indictable offence, dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception drive conveyance taken without consent of owner possess implements to enter/drive conveyance and possess prohibited drug.

According to court documents, at about 5.31am on December 14, 2019, Winwood-Smith left his unit and began walking on Spring St.

Police facts say he approached Clarence Valley Glass in South Grafton, and walked down a laneway along the side of the building and then climbed up a shipping container doors and onto the roof of the container to gain access to the warehouse of the business.

Once inside Winwood-Smith gathered various tools and equipment in the warehouse into different bags and a council wheelie bin and placed them at the rear of the warehouse.

Around 6.10am a neighbour heard noises in the warehouse and walked down the laneway to investigate before returning home and got her mobile phone and called the owner.

The police facts state that by that time of morning it was daylight, and when the neighbour went back to Clarence Valley Glass and looked through one of the many external windows into the office she saw Winwood-Smith standing in the building.

After the owner arrived Winwood-Smith ran through the building to the rear roller door and left the building, walking towards Lawrence Ln. Both the neighbour and owner yelled out but Winwood-Smith began to run away.

Movements captured on CCTV.

A few months later on March 15 at 1.10pm police were patrolling Guildford area in Sydney when they saw a Toyota Corolla drive through a stop sign. Police stopped the vehicle, who conducted checks which revealed Winwood-Smith was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police looked inside the vehicle and noticed a large number of tools and other items as well as four small resealable bags containing around 9.7g of marijuana.

Further investigation of the vehicle revealed the registration plates didn’t match the vehicle and both the plates and the Corolla were later uncovered to be stolen.

In Grafton Local Court on Tuesday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Winwood-Smith to eight months behind bars, with a non-parole period of four months.