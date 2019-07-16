Crook's candid camera moment leads to court date

WHEN a business installs CCTV cameras and a sign along the lines of 'Smile, you're on camera', would-be crooks are not expected to take much notice, let alone do what the sign says.

However Maclean man Jayden John Reader may have liked the idea of being on camera, because he was caught waving at the cameras while attempting to break into a restaurant in October.

He may not be smiling now after he was recognised by the restaurant manager and police went to his door.

Reader, 19, appeared in Maclean Local Court last week after pleading guilty to enter building/land with intent to commit an indictable offence, enter a prescribed premises and inclosed land without lawful excuse and common assault.

According to police facts, at 11.03pm on October 7, Reader and an unknown male accomplice attended Oliver's Real Food restaurant at Ferry Park, which was closed.

CCTV footage captured Reader and the other male approaching the front door before Reader noticed the camera and waved to it.

A short time later Reader gained access to the rear of the restaurant by climbing a 2m fence. At 11.14pm CCTV footage showed Reader trying to kick in the rear door and remove a flyscreen on a window to gain access, however both attempts were unsuccessful.

At 8.45am the next day police attended the restaurant where the manager told police he recognised Reader waving at the camera.

The following day police attended a property on Cameron St, Maclean and spoke to Reader. After initially denying any involvement, he eventually told police he "did it".

Following further investigations police again attended the Cameron St property the next day and were allowed in by Reader's partner but saw him running from the rear of the house.

Police gave chase as Reader ran through a number of properties before he tried to crawl under a house on Church St, where he was arrested.

A little more than a month later Reader was arrested following an assault on a man outside the Maclean RSL on November 15, 2018.

He will return to Maclean Grafton Court on August 15 for sentencing on those charges.

On that day, he will also face charges of common assault and contravene AVO.