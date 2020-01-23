Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crooks steal luxury car in terrifying home invasion

by Luke Mortimer
23rd Jan 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman has had her luxury sedan stolen by men wearing disguises and wielding a screwdriver in a brazen home invasion this morning.

Queensland Police officers were called to Memorial Dr at Upper Coomera about 6.30am.

The thieves raided a home and making off with a white Jaguar XE.

A woman and her children were reportedly inside the home when the thieves demanded the keys to the Jaguar, one of them holding the screwdriver.

The 2016 Jaguar XE sedan (311XKK) stolen from an Upper Coomera home this morning. Picture: Facebook
The 2016 Jaguar XE sedan (311XKK) stolen from an Upper Coomera home this morning. Picture: Facebook

The woman took to a community group on Facebook at 6.30am pleading for the public to "please look out for this car".

"One guy was armed with a screw driver and both had bandannas across their faces. They were dropped off in a matte black ute that was sitting outside the house while it all went down," she said.

"Please help! People just broke into my home with me and my kids inside screaming at me for my keys and stole my car. Please look out for this car!"

Police were investigating and no one had been arrested as of 9.30am, a spokeswoman said.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime gold coast home invasion

Just In

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet
    • 23rd Jan 2020 1:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Grafton doesn’t need a Kmart or another $2 shop

        premium_icon Why Grafton doesn’t need a Kmart or another $2 shop

        Opinion With the new bridge done and the highway about to shunt travellers past, getting the right the retail mix is crucial for the future

        Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        premium_icon Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        Crime Police raided a rural property south of Grafton yesterday morning

        Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        premium_icon Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        Politics Bushfire recovery response not good enough says deputy premier

        Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

        premium_icon Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

        Weather It's been a stinker all week, now we're about to cop some storms