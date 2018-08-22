CROSS COUNTRY: Tracking Katie's long path to success

Katie Porra gets to the front of the pack on her way to running a personal best time of 19 minutes 10 seconds at Grafton Parkrun on Saturday, 12th May, 2018.

IF THERE'S a regular face at Barnier Park, Junction Hill every Saturday morning, it's Katie Porra.

The 17-year-old has completed 122 out of a total of 147 Grafton Parkrun events since the first one was held on October 17, 2015.

A familiar sight at the pointy end of the pack, Katie has been the overall winner on 15 occasions, including on Saturday when she finished the 5km course in 19 minutes 19 seconds, just nine seconds outside her personal best time of 19:10 on May 12.

"The course was set a bit long today though," she said.

Katie Porra at Grafton Parkrun. Grafton Parkrun

Katie is in tip-top shape ahead of her first tilt at the School Sports Australia National Cross Country Championships at the Sunshine Coast this weekend. She will compete in the Under-20 Girls division over a distance of 6000m.

"This is the first time I've ever made it to nationals so I'm pretty excited," she said.

"I'm just going to see how I go. I'm not going to expect anything too big, I'll just try to keep up with all the girls and see how I go."

Katie Porra won Grafton Parkrun on Saturday, 18th August, 2018 in a time of 19 minutes 19 seconds, just nine seconds outside her personal best. Grafton Parkrun

Katie qualified by finishing in the top six (fourth) at NSW All Schools at Eastern Creek. She was also runner-up in the NSW Combined High Schools Cross Country.

A Year 12 student at Grafton High, she says her athletic program under coach Terry West provided balance away from studies.

"I train basically every day - gym work, running and cross training.

"I see my running and training as a break from studying and a stress relief."

"I do have to miss two trial exams for nationals, which I've had to cram in before to get them done."

The Daily Examiner has tracked Katie's progress since she ran the very first Grafton Parkrun in 21:25 almost three years ago.

She broke 21 minutes for the first time with her first overall win on March 11, 2017 in a time of 20:40.

Broke 20 minutes on October 7, 2017 in 19.41, then smashed that PB on February 3 in 19.14, ran 19.10 on May 12 and two weeks ago on August 4 ran 19:12.

Katie Porra at Grafton Parkrun. Grafton Parkrun

Every runner's history is archived on the Parkrun website.

