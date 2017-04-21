New cenotaph shrouded in fog for dawn service

Returned servicemen form the parade in front of a large crowd who turned out at the South Grafton Anzac Day dawn service.

HIDDEN by a thick blanket of fog, the street lights shone down on a large crowd who turned out for the South Grafton Anzac Day dawn service.

And though the sun hadn't risen as the Last Post played, hundreds turned out to see the first official use of the newly redesigned and relocated South Grafton cenotaph in the first ceremony of the Anzac morning in the Clarence Valley.

South Grafton RSL Sub-Branch president Bob Hayes said he was thrilled to see the crowds at the event, the number exceeding expectations.

"It's wonderful to see people come out to commemorate it. I think with the centenary celebrations, and especially through to next year, it will be well supported," he said.

"But it seems to have gained in momentum, and I think it will remain quite strong many years into the future."

Mr Hayes said it was good to see a mix of all ages of people in the crowd, who listened to a special address by Major Howard Baker, and paid tribute to the local 24 Army Cadet Unit of Grafton, who brought 50 cadets to the service, including providing the cenotaph guard and flag party.

24 ACU Grafton commanding officer Captain Sally Benfield said that the cadets were providing guards at Ramornie, South Grafton, Ulmarra and Iluka and said it was something they looked forward to.

"Some of the cadets have come wearing their medals, and its good to come and represent the diggers who have fought for our country.," she said.

