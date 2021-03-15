Menu
Crowds flock back to track for Blues, Brews and BBQs

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 7:19 AM
Crowds itching for a good time flocked to Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday to revel in the good vibes of Blues, Brews and BBQs.

More than a thousand people streamed through the gates for the venue’s first major unrestricted social event since the COVID-19 lockdown 12 months ago.

“It’s nearly 12 months to the day, because Blues, Brews and BBQs last year was the last day the club was able to promote a meeting without any COVID restrictions,” Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said.

“We got a thousand people through the gate last year, we certainly have eclipsed that this year, and the feel is absolutely magnificent. The people that have come have had a really, really great day out.”

As the crowd warmed up with craft beer and gourmet BBQ food, Andrew Hegedus and Mal Eastick got the grooves pumping on the Westlawn before Raku One O’Gaia and then 8Ball Aitken entertained the crowd, with things getting a little wet and wild during the latter’s set as they rain set in late in the day.

Raymond Spokes rode John Sprague trained Patriot to victory in the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Raymond Spokes rode John Sprague trained Patriot to victory in the Yamba Golf & Country Club Yamba Cup (1215m) at the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Meanwhile, on the track John Sprague-trained Patriot won the Yamba Cup feature race as part of a winning double for jockey Raymond Spokes.

Premiership leading trainer and jockey, Matthew Dunn and Matthew McGuren, also combined for a double on Triple The Fun in the Class Two Handicap (1720m) and Hallowed Dreams in the Maiden Plate (1115m).

“The racing has been fantastic,” Beattie said.

“I’ve got to say I’m even surprised myself how well the track’s played. We haven’t had the greatest conditions in the last week, but we’ve produced a wonderful racing surface. They’ve hardly marked it even though we’ve been racing on a soft five, and that augurs well heading into the winter.”

More than 1000 turned out for the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
More than 1000 turned out for the Blues, Brews & BBQs Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, 14th March, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
