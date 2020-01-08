Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Crowds gather for charity tattoos

by Brianna Morris-Grant
8th Jan 2020 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROWDS have formed outside a Kingscliff tattoo shop after it announced a charity tattoo day to raise funds for firefighters this morning.

Absolute Tattoo artist Coco Loberg took to Instagram this morning, revealing all proceeds from today's "mini tattoos" would be donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Loberg's mother Helen said they were shocked by the response, adding already 150 people were lined up outside.

"The line's just growing," she said.

"At the moment we're having to space the crowd by taking their phone numbers and putting them in lines so they don't lose their position.

The flash sheet of tattoos available. Photo: Instagram @cocoloberg
The flash sheet of tattoos available. Photo: Instagram @cocoloberg

"The shop owners are freaking out because the line goes from our shop all the way down the street."

Fellow tattoo artist Zarra Ryan has also been called in to help with the demand.

Customers now can choose from a flash sheet of designs featuring Australian animals, native plants and snacks.

Though she couldn't estimate how much money would be raised, Ms Loberg said all tattoos were $100.

"(Coco's) going to be tattooing well into the night," she said.

"She loves animals so she's been watching what's happening on the TV, reading all the stories so she decided she wanted to help."

Instagram posts by the shop show the line stretching down the street. Photo: Instagram @absolutetattoo
Instagram posts by the shop show the line stretching down the street. Photo: Instagram @absolutetattoo

More Stories

Show More
bushfires charity firefighters fires tattoo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24 accused firebugs charged over horror bushfire season

        premium_icon 24 accused firebugs charged over horror bushfire season

        Crime Hunter Valley man Jake Brown has been charged after he ­allegedly emerged from bushland with soot on his face. He is among the 24 accused firebugs charged,

        Car crash near popular park

        premium_icon Car crash near popular park

        News Emergency services attend incident in Grafton

        IN COURT: Six people in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Six people in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

        premium_icon Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

        News Close to 50 per cent of Clarence Valley local government area burnt