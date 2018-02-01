Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Crowds line Harbour Drive for Queen's Baton

Mick Maley carries the Queen's Baton through the Jetty Foreshores as the relay makes its way toward the Coffs Harbour city centre.
Mick Maley carries the Queen's Baton through the Jetty Foreshores as the relay makes its way toward the Coffs Harbour city centre. Keagan Elder
Brad Greenshields
by

NOBODY was more surprised about the number of people that lined Harbour Drive for the Queen's Baton Relay than the participants themselves.

Headed for the Gold Coast in 62 days time in time for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, the relay allowed an opportunity for local legends and community champions to be recognised for years of often selfless work.

One relay member, Michael Crossland, admitted he initially thought it was a lonely leg when he carried the baton that holds a message from Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was funny because when we drove down to the Jetty there was no-one on the streets at all, so I thought we were going to be running to an empty street," Crossland said.

"Then when we turned around and came back there was just people everywhere. So it was really cool to see this wonderful community support such a very special event."

Mick Maley took the baton through the Jetty Foreshores and said it was unforgettable experience.

"Terrific, it was a buzz, really good," he said.

"To see a lot of friends and a lot of those people down at the Jetty were part of my workforce for years, all of the volunteers. It was great."

Photos
View Gallery

Local athletics stalwart Steel Beveridge has done plenty of marathins in his life but he said the short stint with the baton in his hand was an honour.

"It was very nice to be nominated and to get into the sort of august company, that was wonderful," Beveridge said.

Jim Woodlock, who's done many years of work for the local AFL community as well as other sporting organisations, was another relay member blown away by the crowd support along the route.

"Doing the run was absolutely awesome. I couldn't believe the number of people that were out there,"

"To me it was very emotional."

Related Items

Topics:  coffs harbour commonwealth games 2018 queen's baton relay

Coffs Coast Advocate
Accident on Pacific Highway affecting traffic

Accident on Pacific Highway affecting traffic

An accident on the Pacific Highway causes delay for motorists

RMS plans to improve safety

TRAFFIC ANALYSIS: Roads and Maritime Services has installed speed classification devices at various locations on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

Devices have been installed in various locations around Ulmarra

ON THE SURFACE: Artist unearths abstract aerial imagery

MIDDLE WALL: This image was taken late one spring afternoon over middle wall Yamba at the peak of the tide. The contrast in depth showing the contrast in colours.

Beauty and contrasts of the Clarence Coast captured from the skies

Brent relives past triumphs carrying relay baton

LEGEND: Hockey player Brent Livermore makes his way along Waterfall Way in Bellingen.

Grafton Olympian Brent Livermore carries Commonwealth Games baton

Local Partners

Wicket could still be dangerous: McMahon

A dangerous wicket caused play to be called off at Lower Fisher 1 last week in the game between Harwood and Brothers. It could happen again on day two.

Good news for jockey injured in training fall

Cassandra Schmidt, pictured after winning a race at Coffs Harbour, has been injured in a training accident at Murwillumbah.

The injury to local top jockey is not as serious as first thought.

‘Demon’ takes world No.5 to the brink

Rising Aussie tennis star Alex de Minaur lost in five sets to world number five Alex Zverev.

Alex de Minaur loses in thrilling Davis Cup debut.